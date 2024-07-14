Canada lineup against Uruguay

This Saturday, July 13th The Canadian team led by American Jesse Marshwill be measured in torque. Uruguay led by Argentine Marcelo Bielsafor him Copa America 2024 third place match, at Bank of America Stadium.

Likewise, Canucks They exceeded expectations for this tournament, as no one thought they would reach the semi-finals. However, they managed to get past the group stage, finishing second, and were eliminated. Venezuela In the quarter-finals through penalty kicks. Despite their efforts, they were unable to defeat. Argentina In the semi-finals (lost 2-0). Get third place and get on the podium in this America’s Cup It would be a great achievement for Canada.

On the other hand, Uruguay It is a disappointment to reach this stage of the tournament, given the high level they have shown that they deserve to reach the final. They won decisively in the group stage (they finished first) and were eliminated. Brazil In the quarter-finals, but collapsed when facing Colombia In the semi-finals (lost 1-0).





Canada vs Uruguay: Team lineups for Copa America 2024 third-place match

Canada lineup: St. Clair; Johnston, Pompeito, De Fougerol, Larrea; Osorio, Kone, Choiniere, Ahmed, Schaffelburg; Oluwase. DT: Jesse Marsh.

Uruguay lineup: Sergio Rocher; Nahitan Nandez, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Matias Vina; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araujo; Facundo Pellistre and Darwin Nunez. DT: Marcelo Bielsa.





Schedule and where to watch Canada vs Uruguay

Canada and Uruguay will play for third place in the 2024 Copa America on Saturday, July 13, at Bank of America Stadium.The match will start at:

Eastern United States: 20.00

Central United States: 19.00

Western United States: 16.00

Read also

in United StateThe game can be watched live on fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC and on TUDN Radio.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between them. Canada and Uruguay in the special coverage that will be brought to you by the editorial team of Mundo Deportivo USA.