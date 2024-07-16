July 18, 2024

Camilo’s betrayal? Evaluna shows who he supports in the 2024 Copa America final

Lane Skeldon July 16, 2024 2 min read

Last night the final match of Copa America 2024Where the Colombian and Argentine teams faced each other. At the end of the match, the Argentine team became champion twice. In the stadium you could see celebrities cheering for their country but something remarkable happened Eva Luna And Camilo.

Who cheered for Evaluna?

The Hard Rock Stadium was packed with fans, some of whom stood out more than others because of their popularity. Among them we were able to see several Colombian artists who were present at a very important final.

Camilo He was born in Medellin, Colombia, so he obviously supported his team, but his wife did not follow in his footsteps and tended to support the Argentine football team.

It was Stevie Roitman who posted the photos of the big moment and you can see them. Eva Luna He was wearing an Argentina shirt. So this time there was no coincidence between the happy couple. How would Camilo take it?

Argentina is the champion of America

The final match of the tournament was held last Sunday, July 14th. Copa America 2024, Which was held between the Colombian and Argentine teams, and the latter was the winner in the match that was delayed due to thousands of fans entering the stadium by force and without tickets.

It was at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the Albiceleste beat Colombia 1-0 with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra time.

