Calling the ‘Immigration Fraud Helpline’ can save you from being badly scammed

This Wednesday, July 17, New York immigrants have any questions How to start your path to legal immigrationEven more, you must eliminate the risks of being scammed in your desperation to gain legal status in the country. You have a free option to get important advice by making a phone call to the Immigration Fraud Helpline, which is open between 6pm and 8pm.

This legal advisory initiative emerged from a coalition between Catholic Charities, State Office of New Americans (ONA), Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs (MOIA)Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Univision 41 New York and Newspaper.

The event will take place during the statement Catholic Charities Immigrant and Refugee Services Division, is noticing disturbing trends in the daily calls to their ‘hotline’. Frequent complaints about unscrupulous people who regularly construct cheating schemes, To facilitate alleged immigration procedures.

Behind the scenes of this scam, victims are financially and emotionally devastated. The arrival of more than 200,000 new immigrants to New York by spring 2022; Outlines new scenarios of cheating, scams and fraud.

Every official announcement of immigration relief for specific citizens or groups, or changes in policies for obtaining permanent residency or citizenship, creates waves of confusion. At the same time, they emerge Sophisticated schemes executed by alleged lawyersWith obvious links to federal offices, Offers thousands of dollars in quick access to “do bond jobs” for immigrant communities.

“In the last three months We have registered many fraud complaints, like we did last year. For example, now with President Joe Biden’s executive order, it gives Some Relief for Married Americans and ‘Dreamers’“With only notice, some people take advantage of the lack of information,” he highlighted. Elisabetta Marcucci, Spokesperson for Catholic Charities.

Considering this dynamic which has become more severe this year, Mr Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Some warning signs that an attorney or fake attorney may be involved in fraud are when they insist on making monetary transactions that are not listed in the New York Attorney Directory. or refusing to translate or allow customers to read documents before signing.

How to protect yourself from fraud?

In this special helpline, immigrants can expect to receive by tuning into Univisión and calling the numbers that appear on the screen. Reliable information on how to protect yourself from scams, how to identify reliable legal service providers and what resources are available in New YorkLegal support is guaranteed.

“The State Office for New Americans recognizes that the path to citizenship can be complex. And it leaves applicants vulnerable to fraud or fraud. Daily, our ONA hotline representatives, “They help newcomers with questions about the naturalization process, referrals for free legal aid and information about deceptive practices,” he said. Walter D. Mosley, New York Secretary of State.

One case out of thousands…

For example, the office Catholic Charities Immigrant and Refugee Services Division He shares a recent case of a couple who desperately tried to hire an attorney who could represent their son. Detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In Florida. They recalled seeing an ad on television for a lawyer who said they were in Florida. They searched for it on Facebook.

When he spoke to the man on phone, he said he was the lawyer he saw on television. He told them that his son’s case was easy. And he can free La Migra.

They initially agreed to pay $1,300, but the “lawyer” contacted them a week later and asked them to pay a $7,500 “bond” to release their son. He asked people in the Dominican Republic to send the money.

Four transactions were made to people with different names: $1,500, then $2,500, then another $1,000. The lawyer said that if their son stays out of trouble for a year, they will get the money back.

The young man was not released and deported. The subject said he was not going to return the money because they never signed the contract.

How to participate?

Tune in to Univision 41 New YorkOn Wednesday, July 17th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, you will be able to see phone numbers on the screen and legal experts will answer your concerns about immigration fraud.

This is a telephone help Spanish, free, confidential and reliable.

Who should participate?