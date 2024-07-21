Call for Science Writing – Diario de Querétaro

Youth Secretariat (Sigov) to the state Call for youth from 12 to 29 years old To share with A Magazine article “Circincia”, Who will get the financial support?

Interested They will be able to provide writings on science and technology. With a length ranging from 6,000 to 9,500 characters, including spaces.

This will be the first edition for 2024 and will contain 15 articles, The top 10 eligible works will be selected by the technical committee and each will receive financial support.

The magazine is already It has two editions and contains 24 articles.

Youth Secretary, Virginia Hernandez Vasquez, He explained that the project Seeks to arouse interest in science Among the youth of Queretaro.

“This project is very special because it is a magazine created by and for young people. For this reason, I invite you to participate and see your work published in this publication, because we want you to have spaces to express yourself, publish your articles and be able to share the results of your research with more young people.He pointed out.

Registration and submission of articles ends on August 14. Call rules can be found on the agency’s page. sejuve.queretaro.gob.mx.