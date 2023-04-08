April 8, 2023

By the number, California Hispanics don’t win $600 million at Powerball. He ended up taking $4 million

Zera Pearson April 8, 2023 2 min read

If Misael Cruz had matched another number with the Powerball ticket he bought in Fontana, California, he would have won $600 million. in the drawing instead of $4 million to match five of the six figures.

To win the jackpot in this national lottery game, The person must match all six numbers of the series, including the so-called “Powerball”.

Cruz, winner of the race on Jan. 30He got his award this week. but, He ended up taking $4 million because he came up short on the series..

Although this amount is still large, it is much less than the jackpot.

In fact, no one won the maximum amount in that Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were: 1, 4, 12, 36 and 49 plus Arsenal turned out to be 5. This was the number Cruz lacked.

Speaking to the California Lottery, Cruz revealed that he had a feeling he was going to win.

I had a feeling the day I bought my ticketThe man pointed out. “The employee wished me good luck. As I was walking out the door, I said to myself, “What if I win?”

Cruz’s son was the one who asked him to check the ticketbecause he knew that the winner had bought the ticket in the shop where he used to go often.

I was sitting on my couch and my son texted meCruz said. “He said, Dad, won’t you buy your lottery tickets at that gas station in Fontana?” I buy them there all the time. He told me somebody won the Arsenal game over there.”

See also  Banco Central de Cuba says that all banks will limit the use of funds in magnetic cards

After confirming the numbers online, he discovers that he is the new millionaire.

I looked at my girlfriend and she couldn’t believe I won because I didn’t show any emotion. I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. I had to triple check the numbers! “

