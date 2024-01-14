Where can you buy cheap perfumes? This store offers you the best fakes and they are available at CDMX

If one of your weaknesses is… Perfumes But above all those exclusive brands, which range from 3 thousand And even 10 thousand Mexican pesos But you can't or don't want to spend that much money on these products, keep reading because here we are going to share something amazing Secret.

Which is that, Fools They are now in trend, so here we will give you an option to go to the store specialized In this kind of products And so you don't spend two whole weeks in… Perfume.

Find your perfect trick.

Where to buy cheap perfume?

As we mentioned before, in this note we will share with you the locations of the store that specializes in selling Fools to Perfumes.

In this institution you can find Body mist It smells identical to that perfume you want so badly, regardless of its brand.

And if you're looking to not spend more than 4,000 pesos on Carolina Herrera or Dior, or any brand, here you can even… 500 Peso You can buy two or even three perfumes.

There are many scents.

Although there are many supermarkets that sell suckers,… Tik Tok A so-called store has gone viral Bath and body works It has hundreds of different fragrances.

Where can I find this store?

This department store specializing in the sale of personal care products has several branches throughout our country because at least you can find one of them in the following states: Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Jalisco, SLP, Yucatan, Queretaro, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, and also in State of Mexico and CDMX.

If you live in capital In our country, there are branches in many shopping centers, incl oasis Coyoacan, Antara, garden Delta, Santa Faith, Mitica, via Vallejo And Arts pebble.

It has a variety of products.

While for those who live in State of Mexico Or the metropolitan area, there are also options where some stores are located in these malls: Metepec, Lerma, Toreo, Interlomas, Punta Norte, and Plaza Satélite.

It must be remembered that in this store they only sell Body mist Their scent is identical to famous perfume brands, so you won't find the original perfumes, there are both for women and men, and they sell a wide range of products.