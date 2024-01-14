Walmart will use artificial intelligence to replenish its products

With revenue of $585.2 billion in 2023, Walmart remains No. 1 selling by pieces The largest in the world. This is what Kantar announced in its annual list of the 50 best retailers on the planet.



In this sense, its strong growth in many markets, its triumph in online commerce and the fulfillment model have ensured part of the success.

Therefore, to improve its customer experience, Walmart announced new measures, such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

For his part, Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, expressed that his goal is to help people live better. “Today, more than ever, technological advances make it seem like anything is possible,” McMillon said.

How will Walmart use AI in its jobs?

Walmart+ members' shopping habits and purchasing patterns will be studied through new AI-powered features. This will automatically replenish your refrigerators with essential items before they run out.

Meanwhile, InHome Replenishment will create a custom algorithm that replenishes customers' essential items exactly when they need them.

In addition, consumers will be able to make adjustments to their orders, although orders will be automatically placed and delivered to their homes.

One AI facility in relation to Walmart is Sam's Club, the retail giant's membership warehouse club. Here customers can pay for physical products through the app instead of paying before leaving the stores.

But another important tool is already being implemented in Dallas, and will be available across the country by the end of the year.

Thanks to this, customers will no longer have to show their digital receipts at the door. It just so happens that this outgoing technology will allow customers to walk across the digital arc with your products.

Likewise, Walmart also announced another measure for its customers to get items in just 30 minutes by expanding its drone delivery range.

This will be delivered to an additional 1.8 million households in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.