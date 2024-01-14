Costco plans another measure to prevent shared memberships – Telemundo Denver

If you have a Costco membership, don't be surprised if the next time you visit one of their supermarkets you have to scan your membership at the entrance.

This was reported by several shoppers who had to swipe their membership through a type of digital ID scanning station at the front door of a Costco warehouse near Isaac, Washington.

One user on the platform said that once the membership is checked, the buyer's face screen appears for the employee to review. RedditWhere I attach the pictures.

Although Costco has not made any official announcement, it may be a new practice to continue to control membership sharing.

The company generally uses the Costco store in Issaquah to test new concepts before rolling them out to other supermarkets.

This wouldn't be the first action Costco has taken to prevent further membership sharing.

Since July last year, those paying at the self-service checkout have been required to present photo ID in addition to membership.

“We do not believe it is right for non-members to receive the same benefits and prices as members,” the company said in a statement.

The change that Sam will embrace

For this part, Sam's Club It announced this week that it will soon end scanning receipts to verify its members' purchases.

Just as you hear it. You will no longer have to wait in line at checkout to scan your cart and scan your receipt, a mandatory practice at supermarkets where bulk items are sold, such as Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club and others.

This, more often than not, results in buyers losing time in line before this control is implemented, even if it is only a few seconds.

Walmart Wholesale Company Announced this week During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas: This practice will end at Sam's.

“Even the few seconds it takes to scan a receipt at checkout are worth it,” said Megan Crozier, executive vice president of Walmart.

But if you think that reviewing what you have in your cart is completely over, you are wrong. From now on, this will be done through artificial intelligence.

Sam's Club will install a type of gate, similar to a door, that you will have to pass through. This will have “computer vision and digital technology” to verify purchases, Crozier explained during his presentation.

The technology has already been implemented at 10 Sam's and is expected to be up and running in all 600 supermarkets nationwide by the end of the year.