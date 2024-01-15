The Mega Millions winner has yet to claim his $2 million prize

In the United States, the Mega Millions lottery is very popular. To participate, players only need to purchase a ticket in one of the jurisdictions where Mega Millions is available.In addition, they must choose six numbers; Five numbers from 1 to 70, which correspond to white balls; The number is from 1 to 25. The latter corresponds to the huge golden ball.

As you can imagine, to win the jackpot, participants must match the six numbers that appear on the white balls and the gold ball.

Now, the Mega Millions lottery offers nine prize options, ranging from $2.00 to $1 million or the accumulated prize pool.

The fact is that players who do not match all the numbers and the golden ball, and have fewer guesses, can still win prizes.

What combinations will be produced?

For matching five numbers, the prize will be $1,000,000.00 USD; By matching 4 numbers and the mega ball you get $10,000.00.

With four correct numbers you get $500.00 and with three numbers and the mega ball players can get $200.00

Three numbers equal $10.00; Two numbers and the Mega Ball are worth $10.00 and one number and the Mega Ball are worth $4.00. Finally, for just matching a Mega Ball, you get $2.00.

Here it is important to clarify that in certain cases, thanks to the Megaplier multiplier, prizes of $1 million can be higher.

That's exactly what happened on January 2 in Connecticut, which was worth $2 million, but had not yet been claimed.

As the Connecticut Lottery reported, this winner received a lucky ticket at the Colony News & Lotto store in Milford.

This ticket expires on June 30, 2024, so the participant must claim it before then, if they do not want to lose it.

This prize can be claimed at Connecticut Lottery offices seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, winner must provide two forms of valid identification, including photo ID, to claim their prize.