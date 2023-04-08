April 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

ChatGPT helped someone win the lottery. Could it be true?

Zera Pearson April 8, 2023 2 min read

A taiwanese man claims he used chat To generate the numbers that helped you win the lottery.

Patawykorn Bunrin became viral recently after that Share the details on TikTok, how he used a chatbot developed by OpenAI to generate the numbers he used to play the lottery and win. Their strategy includes entering some what-if questions, as well as some previous winning numbers as a ChatGPT query, according to musible.

The winning numbers for the Bonrin drawing were 57, 27, 29 and 99, and he won 2,000 THB ($59 USD). Although the reward was not great, he said to one local publishing I have used this strategy to generate lottery numbers in the past. He added that ChatGPT told him not to “get too attached” to the method, stating that winning the lottery was a matter of luck, and also suggested he go out and get some exercise.

Boonrin plans to share more about his experience using ChatGPT to generate lottery numbers. on TikTok. Certainly, he will attract more attention if he scores a bigger win. However, this can bring lottery companies into the ongoing conversation about ChatGPT ethics.

There have been differing opinions about the ethics and issues related to ChatGPT since its inception in November 2022. Institutions such as colleges and universities have banned the use of AI chatbots, on the grounds that it may increase plagiarism and cheating on campus. Meanwhile, many industries have embraced the service, including journalism, communications, art, and technology, among others.

However, the implementation was not without madness. Publications using AI to create articles have been found to silently publish pieces with inaccurate information, supposedly humanoid artwork is missing limbs and figures, and the GPT language model used by other companies has become dishonest when released to the public.

See also  They liquidated the new Lamborghini Countach ahead of its long-awaited launch

There’s no telling what problems could arise if more people tried to use ChatGPT as a way to generate lottery numbers, especially if people wanted an ego boost in sharing online how they got their winnings.

Publisher recommendations




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

By the number, California Hispanics don’t win $600 million at Powerball. He ended up taking $4 million

April 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The woman goes six weeks without realizing that she won a million dollars on Arsenal

April 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What is the maximum amount of money you must have in the bank?

April 7, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

See the rings of Uranus in a stunning new image from the Webb Telescope

April 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Jeremy Renner’s Doctor Says Snowfall Came Within Millimeters of a Vital Organ and Vital Nerve

April 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

ChatGPT helped someone win the lottery. Could it be true?

April 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Material: What happened to the contestant’s brother in Celebrity House 3 | Yamiri Infante | Celeb from United States | nndaml | fame

April 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon