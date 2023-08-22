Buy an electric car in California with a tax credit

To help low- and moderate-income people get an electric vehicle, the Golden State is offering a boost to its rebates.

The additional money comes from the California Clean Vehicle Reimbursement Project (CVRP), the brainchild of the California Air Resources Board.

Meanwhile, some cars are joining the wave of cuts to help keep the air fresh and clean. Among them are the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, which are already ready to take advantage of this tide of electricity.

But, it’s important to note that both the CVRP and the federal tax credit have their own set of eligibility rules.

Along these lines, large refunds for low-to-moderate earners will go up from February.

Previously, the amount was $7,000.00 for a fuel cell electric vehicle, $4,500.00 for a battery electric vehicle and $3,500 for a plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Now, a fuel cell or battery electric vehicle costs $7,500.00 and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle costs $6,500.00.

What will be the income limits on these refunds?

In the case of those earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level, they are in. Similarly, the limit for a one-person household is $54,360.00 and for two people, $73,240.00.

Meanwhile, the limit for a family of three is $92,120.00; that of four would be $111,000.00; and five $129,880.00. Rebate checks usually arrive within 90 days of your application being approved.

In addition, the city also offers a federal tax credit package. This will be available if people buy a new electric car or fuel cell vehicle in 2023.

Also, those interested should be aware that they can be in line for a clean vehicle tax credit of up to $7,500.00.

An important requirement to receive this credit is that your adjusted adjusted income is less than $300.00 if you are married. In addition, they also had to file a joint return, less than $225.00 if you are the head of household and less than $150,000 for other taxpayers.