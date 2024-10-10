October 11, 2024

Bukele stresses he will not ruin his legacy for money when responding to media questioning his property purchases

Phyllis Ward October 10, 2024 3 min read

President Nayib Bukele.

President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday attacked a series of posts that questioned his family’s property purchases and asserted that he would not put his family or legacy at risk for money “that he cannot even spend quietly.”

The president’s comment came on the social network, and the same medium had recently published itIn 2023, the Bukele family acquired 361 hectares of several farms in the western part of the country.

Karim Bukele responded to the post on Wednesday, stressing that ““I did this in my name, using the private banking system, checks with my signature, declaring and paying all taxes for the transaction and using public documents in front of the previous owners, at the offices of their bank.”

But President Bukele maintained that the post was “an order to attack alleged cases of corruption” and said they did not support accounting or financial analysis.

“The ‘journalists’ paid by Soros have been ordered to attack alleged corruption cases. None of their ‘investigations’ stand up to the analysis of an accountant, let alone a financier, but they still decide to publish them, in the hope that I will look at the ‘journalists’ and the media that publish these.” News,” you will notice that they are all directly funded by Soros through his foundations (Open Society, Seattle Foundation, Human Rights Watch, etc.),” the president wrote.

George Soros is a Hungarian-American businessman, investor, and philanthropist, known for making donations through the Open Society Foundations to NGOs and media around the world. Soros is often criticized by rulers from both the right and the left.

Bukele emphasized: “We are not perfect, and I am sure there will be a lot to criticize and question. But corruption? Don’t be stupid.”

“After my family, my only mission in this life is my legacy. The only thing keeping me awake is how future generations will judge me (and if I will be there for them). I think I would ruin both things (my family and my legacy) for money (which they couldn’t even Of spending it quietly) they don’t understand the minds of those they’re fighting against, but hey, maybe they’re lucky to have opponents (as they call themselves) with such small minds ‘I don’t understand what league we’re playing in.’ The President concluded.

