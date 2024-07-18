July 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bukele Opens DataTrust, First Globally Certified Data Center

Bukele Opens DataTrust, First Globally Certified Data Center

Zera Pearson July 18, 2024 2 min read

The company will provide data warehouse and hybrid systems services to government institutions and national and international private companies in the financial sector.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Tuesday inaugurated the first commercial data center that will make availability and security in the management of their data available to public and private companies, which, according to the president, “an important step has been taken” towards modernizing the technological infrastructure.

Located in Ciudad Arce, just over 38 kilometers from the capital San Salvador, this data center is part of a technology park where President Bukele’s government is betting on foreign investment in technology.

The Salvadoran president noted that the technology park represents an investment of $70 million (about 64.2 million euros) and is estimated to create about 4,000 direct jobs.

It also represents, according to Boukili, “a technological ecosystem that will attract software developers, programming and communications companies, training centers and academies.”

“One of the fundamental pillars of the country’s development is technological investment and we will continue to promote measures that allow more companies in the technology sector to come and invest in El Salvador,” the head of state said.

The data center, called DataTrust, has a $30 million (around €27.5 million) investment from Aristos Inmobilaria, part of Grupo Aristos, according to information provided by the event organizers.

See also  Five facts about the new Toyota Camry

“The launch of DataTrush, together with the Law to Promote Technological Innovation and Industrialization, seeks to make El Salvador the technological hub of the region,” the president added.

The company will provide data warehouse and hybrid systems services to government institutions and national and international private companies in the financial sector.

The DataTrust Center, through which “El Salvador is taking an important step in modernizing its technological infrastructure,” will contain meeting rooms and a coworking space that can be used for businesses, Bukele added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

How much does Elon Musk’s Starlink mini antenna with satellite internet cost and where to buy it?
1 min read

How much does Elon Musk’s Starlink mini antenna with satellite internet cost and where to buy it?

July 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center
2 min read

President Nayib Bukele Inaugurates El Salvador’s First Commercial Data Center

July 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
5 Text Messages That Are Often Scams
2 min read

5 Text Messages That Are Often Scams

July 17, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle
2 min read

21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle

July 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal
3 min read

Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal

July 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale
2 min read

“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale

July 19, 2024 Winston Hale