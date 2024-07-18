Bukele Opens DataTrust, First Globally Certified Data Center

The company will provide data warehouse and hybrid systems services to government institutions and national and international private companies in the financial sector.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Tuesday inaugurated the first commercial data center that will make availability and security in the management of their data available to public and private companies, which, according to the president, “an important step has been taken” towards modernizing the technological infrastructure.

Located in Ciudad Arce, just over 38 kilometers from the capital San Salvador, this data center is part of a technology park where President Bukele’s government is betting on foreign investment in technology.

The Salvadoran president noted that the technology park represents an investment of $70 million (about 64.2 million euros) and is estimated to create about 4,000 direct jobs.

It also represents, according to Boukili, “a technological ecosystem that will attract software developers, programming and communications companies, training centers and academies.”

“One of the fundamental pillars of the country’s development is technological investment and we will continue to promote measures that allow more companies in the technology sector to come and invest in El Salvador,” the head of state said.

“Hoy inauguramos @DataTrustSV, con el que El Salvador pasará de no tener ningún data center a tener el segundo más grande de la región. Siendo un eslabón para que este país se convierta en un hub tecnológico”, CEO de @AristosRE, @EdwinDEscobar. pic.twitter.com/wAeaal8Uo6 — Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) July 17, 2024

The data center, called DataTrust, has a $30 million (around €27.5 million) investment from Aristos Inmobilaria, part of Grupo Aristos, according to information provided by the event organizers.

“The launch of DataTrush, together with the Law to Promote Technological Innovation and Industrialization, seeks to make El Salvador the technological hub of the region,” the president added.

The company will provide data warehouse and hybrid systems services to government institutions and national and international private companies in the financial sector.

The DataTrust Center, through which “El Salvador is taking an important step in modernizing its technological infrastructure,” will contain meeting rooms and a coworking space that can be used for businesses, Bukele added.