“Bruno García managed to prevent educational sciences from coming to Cadiz.”

The PSOE spokesman in the Cadiz City Council warned that the mayor would have to provide explanations “for leaving the neighbourhoods of Mentedero, La Viña and El Balón stranded”.

Oscar Torres

Cádiz, September 25, 2024.- The spokesman for the Socialist Workers’ Party in the Cádiz City Council, Óscar Torres, was frank about the latest news regarding the transfer of the Faculty of Educational Sciences to the Valcárcel building. “Bruno Garcia was the perfect collaborator with the PP to paralyze the project.” Torres, who confirmed that he was “The cowardly and submissive attitude of the mayor” What was put on a silver platter is that the Andalusian Junta, which has powers in educational matters, has abandoned the initiative that would bring about a movement of about 3,000 people linked to the educational community and that would activate the Cádiz campus and the UCA forces to look for alternatives.

“The mayor will have to explain himself to the city. “For their lack of political ambition, not only for all the citizens of Cádiz, but especially because they left the neighborhoods of Mentedero, La Viña and El Balloon stranded,” warned Óscar Torres, who regretted that “the Faculty of Engineering today Educational sciences are further from Cadiz and closer to Jerez, which pleases the senior officials of the People’s Party at the provincial and regional level.“

The spokesman also pointed out that “PP incoherence”who in the previous term defended that the old IES Rosario building house a student residence to accommodate the students who would come to the Cádiz campus with the new faculty, today they are asking that the educational center on San Francisco Fernando Street host the Quinones Hospitality School. “This change of opinion already indicates that they do not believe in transferring educational sciences to Valcárcel. When they were in opposition they wanted student housing, but when they were in government they abandoned the project.Torres highlighted.

Finally, the PSOE spokesman once again indicated, as he did in October 2022, that the Popular Party has no intention of moving forward with the Authority’s pending projects in the city.”Neither the Regional Hospital, nor the City of Justice, nor Valcarcel will see the light of day if the mayor continues to look the other way, and we do not know if it is because Bruno García hopes that his party will reward him for this way of acting.“, he concluded.