Bruce Willis’ wife suggests the actor can’t speak anymore due to his illness

Emma Heming Willis honors the actor’s fight against frontotemporal dementia and celebrates the support he has received from fans around the world (Getty)

Emma HemingBruce Willis’ wife continues her intensive campaign to raise awareness about Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)It is a condition that has affected the famous actor since February 2023. In this sense, he uses his social networks to report on awareness and fundraising efforts aimed at combating this disease.

One of the most prominent initiatives is the basketball player initiative. Spencer Klein and his future son-in-law peewho did Bike trip across the United StatesThis project seeks to raise funds and awareness for frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming has used her social media to raise awareness about frontotemporal dementia, the disease that affects Bruce Willis (Instagram/@emmahemingwillis)

“This is crazy! But this is the effect FTD has on us. We are passionate and excited to work for change and to see. Let me tell you something, we see you Spencer and Paul! I can also see you guys getting some media coverage!

Heming Willis decided to sponsor the trip at a dollar per mile (1.61 km) traveled. She thought her husband would like to send them his good wishes:I imagine what Bruce would say: “I hope you remember to moisturize.”. I second that. Stay strong and safe out there. “I’m proud of you.”

These recent statements by Heming have made many users Start assuming that Bruce can no longer utter a single word.Because despite being with his wife almost all the time, it seems that he could not have shared a specific message with Klein and his brother-in-law. So far, Heming has not responded to these theories.

“I was able to breathe,” Hemming said after learning of her husband’s illness. “I was breathing and feeling a weight off my shoulders.” (Getty)

During his participation in the educational conference AFTD 2024celebrated on May 3, Emma Heming He talked about the positive impact announcing his diagnosis had on his family. Bruce.

“I could breathe. I could breathe out and feel a weight lift off my shoulders.He expressed this, pointing out that this disclosure enabled them to request the necessary support.

the Frontotemporal dementia It is a neurological disorder that primarily affects the frontal and temporal regions of the brain. This condition is characterized by a variety of symptoms, including difficulties in communication, changes in social behavior, disturbances in decision-making, and problems planning and organizing daily activities. FTD is the most common form of dementia in people under the age of 60..

Emma Heming’s social media tribute highlights the strength of her relationship with Bruce Willis despite the challenges of illness (Instagram/@demimoore/@buuski)

At the beginning of March, Emma Heming He criticized the way the press deals with cognitive neurological diseases. “I need society to stop scaring people. “So they think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, that’s it,” he said in a video on social media.

Through its platform work on timeShe focused on brain health, especially in women, and highlighted the importance of community support among caregivers.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others. “Raising awareness of important issues in both the public and private sectors,” Emma said. “We know in our hearts that if I could today, I would respond by bringing attention to and reaching out to those who are also facing this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families.”

Bruce Willis has been suffering from frontotemporal dementia since February 2023, a condition that primarily affects his ability to communicate and behave (Shutterstock)

Additionally, he stressed that the actor “always found joy in life and helped everyone he knew do the same.” Therefore, they consider the support and affection they receive from others to be important.

“We are so touched by the love everyone has shared for our beloved husband, father and friend during these difficult times. hard momentsYour continued compassion, understanding and respect. It will allow us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.“, He expressed.

Heming Willis shared a tribute on social media highlighting the strength of their relationship despite the challenges they face.There is sadness and pain… but you are starting a new chapter.“He stated this in one of his posts.

Before developing frontotemporal dementia, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which greatly affected his ability to communicate. (Instagram/Tallulah Willis)

Before diagnosis Frontotemporal dementia, Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia.a condition that affects the ability to communicate. Since then, the family has received widespread support from fans and followers.

Emma Heming She noted that being an advocate for this cause has given her a sense of power and control in her life:Being able to use my voice for my family and be of service to the next family is empowering. And make this journey bearable.”

Willis’ wife stressed that community and mutual support among caregivers is essential to confronting this type of disease.Community is everything“Through these measures, he claims, he seeks to change the view of Frontotemporal dementia and other neurocognitive disorders, which offer a message of hope and strength.