Bruce Willis’ daughter says her father is ‘great’

Despite Bruce Willis Continue to face challenges Frontotemporal dementiadiagnosed in February 2023, for her daughter. Rumer Willis Share that the actor is doing well.

Months ago, the “Die Hard” star faced rumors of deteriorating health, with reports suggesting he was no longer recognizing those close to him. However, Rumer, who is also an actress, recently addressed the issue when she responded to a question from one of her followers on social media.

“(My dad) is great. I love him so much. Thank you,” the artist wrote, attaching a photo of her holding her father’s hand.

Despite the relief that came with the protagonist’s clear diagnosis, the Willis family continues to work to raise awareness about frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and share the valuable lessons they’ve learned through their experience. “What was so amazing was[knowing]that my dad was so loved, and that was so obvious,” Romer told People in an interview in May.

In March 2023, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from film after being diagnosed with aphasia, later identified as frontotemporal dementia. There is no cure for the condition.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a devastating condition that mostly affects people under the age of 60 and is the most common form of dementia in this age group.

In a statement, Bruce Willis’ loved ones spoke about the impact and unknown extent of the disease: “Frontotemporal dementia is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and that can affect anyone. For people under the age of 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because it can take years to get a diagnosis, it’s likely that FTD is more common than we know.