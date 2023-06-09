June 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Breaking news and stories about the impeachment of Trump in the classified documents investigation

Winston Hale June 9, 2023 1 min read

Trump has criticized the special counsel’s investigation against him and others as attempts to influence him politically. The former president has insisted that any criminal charges will not stop his 2024 campaign.

Trump has long avoided legal responsibility in his personal, professional and political career. He has settled several private civil cases over the years and has been free of controversies involving the Trump Organization. As president, he faced two impeachments in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but avoided impeachment by the Senate.

After he left office, however, the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into Trump’s withholding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago resort and his efforts to sway the 2020 election cast dark clouds over the former president. Smith’s trial on January 6 and efforts to overturn the election are still ongoing.

In addition to the Manhattan District Attorney’s April indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis is expected to announce in August whether charges are pending in the investigation into efforts to tamper with Georgia’s 2020 election.

See also  The Defense Department also deleted the messages from January 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Cuba’s purchases of frozen chicken from the United States have decreased by tons

June 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

AMLO Meets US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in “Respectful and Proactive Program”

June 8, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

These Republicans voted in favor of DeSantis’ draconian anti-immigration legislation. Now, undocumented workers are being asked not to leave Florida

June 8, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Download and Install WhatsApp Plus APK June 2023: Download Latest Version on Android | United States | Directions | uses

June 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Diaz-Canel attends the Gender Observatory show

June 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Breaking news and stories about the impeachment of Trump in the classified documents investigation

June 9, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The dollar is nearing two-month highs on expectations that the Fed will be more aggressive from Investing.com

June 9, 2023 Zera Pearson