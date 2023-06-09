Breaking news and stories about the impeachment of Trump in the classified documents investigation

Trump has criticized the special counsel’s investigation against him and others as attempts to influence him politically. The former president has insisted that any criminal charges will not stop his 2024 campaign.

Trump has long avoided legal responsibility in his personal, professional and political career. He has settled several private civil cases over the years and has been free of controversies involving the Trump Organization. As president, he faced two impeachments in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but avoided impeachment by the Senate.

After he left office, however, the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into Trump’s withholding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago resort and his efforts to sway the 2020 election cast dark clouds over the former president. Smith’s trial on January 6 and efforts to overturn the election are still ongoing.

In addition to the Manhattan District Attorney’s April indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis is expected to announce in August whether charges are pending in the investigation into efforts to tamper with Georgia’s 2020 election.