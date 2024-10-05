Brazil’s Supreme Court says Company X paid fines to the wrong bank

(Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court said on Friday that lawyers representing the social media platform

Payment of the fines, which X’s lawyers argued the company paid properly, is the only pending action required by the court to allow X to operate again in Brazil.

X has been suspended since the end of August in Brazil, one of its largest and most in-demand markets, after violating court orders regarding moderation of hate speech and failing to appoint a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

Early on Friday, X Company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, submitted a new request to restore its services in Brazil, indicating that it had paid all outstanding fines.

In response to the request, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes asked that the payment be transferred to the correct bank.

It also decided that once the fines were resolved, the Brazilian Attorney General would rule on recent requests submitted by X’s legal team in Brazil, which has been trying to re-establish the platform in the country.

After Moraes’ decision on Friday, General accepted the ban was lifted.

After backing down and following Supreme Court orders in recent weeks, including banning some accounts investigated, the company asked the court on September 26 to allow it to resume service in Brazil.

However, Moraes then ruled that X would still have to pay just over $5 million in outstanding fines before the suspension could be lifted.

X’s lawyers told the Supreme Court on Friday that the company had paid fines of 28.6 million Brazilian reais (US$5.24 million), according to a document seen by Reuters.