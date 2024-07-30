Brazil, Mexico, Colombia negotiate joint statement on fraud in Venezuela

Brazil Negotiations are underway with Mexico And Colombia To publish a joint statement on this Venezuela demands that all votes be counted And Publishing electoral records for each districtAccording to what they stated to the agency Bloomberg Two Brazilian government officials are aware of the matter.

The foreign ministries of the three countries — all led by leftist presidents who have historically maintained close ties with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — issued statements on Monday refusing to recognize the result of Sunday’s election until Caracas takes steps to ensure the transparency of the process.

But Brazil sees a statement subscriber One of Maduro’s closest allies in the region as a means of Increase pressure on your governmentOfficials said the committee has so far ignored requests from the Venezuelan opposition and the international community to release the minutes of the meeting.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hands with Nicolas Maduro during the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Ricardo Stockert/Presidency of Brazil/Handout via Reuters)

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is troubled by the situation in Venezuela and believes Maduro has systematically violated his promises of transparency in the electoral process, said the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the president’s thinking.

Confirming the discontent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Brazil ordered the country’s ambassador to Caracas not to attend a ceremony held by Venezuela’s electoral body on Monday to certify the result. According to a partial vote count released by the government, Maduro won 51.2% of the vote, compared to 44.2% for the main opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez.

Lula said last week that Maduro “He must learn: When you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave and prepare to run for another election.He warned that Venezuela’s economic future depends on clean elections with an outcome that the international community considers legitimate.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (Reuters/Tita Barros)

Earlier on Monday, Brazil called for “Neutral verification of results” Regarding the presidential elections scheduled for Sunday in Venezuela.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaffirmed “the fundamental principle of popular sovereignty, which must be respected through the impartial verification of the results” of the vote.

Brazil also said it would “carefully follow the counting process” of the votes and welcomed “the peaceful nature of yesterday’s (Sunday) election day in Venezuela.”

In this context, Brazil expects the National Electoral Council to publish data disaggregated by polling station, an essential step to ensure transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the election results.

In turn, the President of Mexico said. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, He interacted with the elections and called for the completion of the vote count and thus knowing the progress of the legal process of the elections.

“We will wait for the result, once the recount is done, to see what the legal procedures are and then we will make a statement, “If the electoral body confirms this trend, we will recognize the government elected by the Venezuelan people, because this is democracy,” the federal president explained.

Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo (EFE/Colombian Foreign Ministry)



In the same vein, the Colombian advisor said, Luis Gilberto MurilloHe stressed via social networking site X that “the international community and the Venezuelan people hope that transparency and electoral guarantees will prevail for all sectors. It is important to remove any doubts about the results. This means that international observers and monitors will present their conclusions about the process.”

In this regard, Murillo said that Colombia “calls for the total vote count, verification and independent review to proceed as soon as possible.”

Finally, Petro’s government minister said the results must “have all the credibility and legitimacy possible for the good of the region and, above all, the Venezuelan people.”

(With information from Bloomberg)