May 16, 2023

Brave breaks out with five cannibals to crush the Rangers

May 16, 2023

ARLINGTON — Kevin Pillar and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit two home runs in the second inning, spoiling Cody Bradford’s major league debut as the Atlanta Braves crushed the Texas Rangers 12-0 Monday night. In a duel between the captains of the teams.

He also drove Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley and Marcel Ozuna in runs apiece for the Braves, who lead the NL East. Charlie Morton (5-3) hit a season-high 10 and limited the Rangers to seven singles and walked 6, 2/3 innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Matt Olson and Ozzie Albis hit RBI doubles in the fifth.

Bradford (0-1) from Triple-A Round Rock was called up to make his debut with the AL West’s leading team after coming off a 10-game road series. The lefty allowed six innings on seven hits and two walks in five innings pitched.

For the Braves, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr. is 4-1 with one run and two RBIs, Orlando Arcia is 2-2 with three runs and two RBIs. Dominican Marcel Ozuna is 5-1 with a run scored and two RBIs.

For the Cuban Rangers Adulis Garcia 3-0. Dominican Leodi Taveras 4-1.

See also  Julio Cesar Chavez confirmed his son's relapse: "His brain is inflamed"

