Brad Pitt Considers Moving From US For Painful Reason

Since his media separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt He faced a painful emotional distance from his children, a situation that left a deep mark on the actor.

Added to this growing family feud was an even more devastating blow: his daughter. Shiloh He decided to drop the Pitt surname without prior notice. This event prompted Brad to rethink his life in the United States, considering the possibility of moving to Europe, a radical change that would distance him not only from Hollywood, but also from his children.

Currently, the actor is enjoying Europe with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon and close friends like George ClooneyAccording to sources close to him, the actor has begun to consider the idea of ​​settling on the Old Continent, which would put an ocean of distance between him and his six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. This separation is not only physical, but also emotional, a pain that seems to have no immediate solution for the actor.

Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie and their children / Photo: EFE

Brad has been based in Los Angeles for years, keeping the headquarters of his production company and most of his assets there. For him, the city has always been the perfect place to be close to his children and provide them with stability.

However, the few opportunities to see them recently have put their future in the US in doubt. A source close to the actor commented: “It’s heartbreaking that Brad is so close to his children geographically, but so far away in terms of emotional connection.”

Last year, Brad sold the home where he raised his children with Angelina Jolie, admitting that the memories the place evoked were too painful.

The decision was a symbolic step in his quest to leave the past behind, but the emotional void remains. According to sources close to the actor, Brad will pray for the opportunity to reconnect with his children in the future, although that possibility seems increasingly remote.

Brad Pitt/Photo: AFP

One of his main supporters during this time was George Clooney, who encouraged him to consider a life change in Europe. Clooney, who lived part-time in Italy, would tell him about the wonders of the tranquility and quality of life the continent offered. In addition, he would assure him that running a production company from Europe was possible, which further increased Brad’s interest in making the move.

The romantic factor also adds to the equation. Brad is rumored to be very fond of her. Ines de Ramon He may be considering proposing to her, which would strengthen his decision to move to Europe. A self-professed lover of France and Italy, Pitt is increasingly drawn to the idea of ​​starting a new life in those countries, away from the turbulent life in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt with Ines de Ramon / Photo: EFE

Media reports suggest that Brad partially blames Angelina Jolie for the estrangement with his children, as the actor supposedly believes she influenced his children’s decisions to distance themselves from him. Although Brad has vehemently denied the allegations of physical abuse made by Angelina in her divorce proceedings, his relationship with his children has remained tense and silent.