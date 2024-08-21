Bottom has been touched! Emelec players left their boss with food provided for the weekend

At Club Sport Emelec the bottom has been reached. This Tuesday, in the middle of the Caravana radio programs in the city of Guayaquil, the internal relations of the team were completely broken.

Colleague Carlos Victor Morales, after a conversation with a footballer from the Club Sport Emelec staff, revealed that the relationship between the group and president José Pileggi is completely broken.

The source in question, who was supported by Joaquín Saavedra, indicated that last weekend, when the president of Pompillo wanted to share lunch with the team, his players and the coach, in solidarity with his team, got up from the table.

He added that a part of the Board of Directors of Ballet Azul is studying the possibility of forming another leadership group, to request an early call for elections and to obtain the resources the team needs to get out of the difficulties it is experiencing.