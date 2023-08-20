August 20, 2023

Boricua will lead food giant Kraft Heinz

Zera Pearson August 20, 2023 2 min read

Puerto Rican Carlos Abrams Rivera will become CEO of food giant Kraft Heinzthe company recently announced.

Effective January 1, 2024, Marista College graduate Abrams Rivera will take over from Miguel Patricio, who has led the company since 2019. Meanwhile, Patricio will remain in the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors, after his resignation at the beginning of next year.

Until then, the company said in written statements that, until then, Abrams Rivera will continue in his role as president of the North American region with additional responsibilities to become president of Kraft Heinz.

Abrams Rivera’s time at Kraft Heinz began managing brands such as California Pizza Kitchen and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. According to LinkedIn, he also headed Mondelez International, the Latin American division of chewing gum and candy, as well as Campbell Soup. In February 2020, he joined Kraft Heinz as President of the US Region.

“Carlos is the best person to lead the next phase of the company’s transformation. His strategic and innovative mindset is ideal for continuing to propel Kraft Heinz on our path to greatness. Since joining Kraft Heinz in 2020, he has consistently delivered strong results in North American retail and out-of-home businesses. Carlos’ interest in developed and emerging markets complements our ambition for growth.”I feel proud to entrust Carlos with the leadership of such a great company, and I am certain that Kraft Heinz is poised for further growth in the years to come,” Patricio said in a press release.

Kraft Heinz reported 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion.

