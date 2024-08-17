Bombshell! Ilkay Gundogan asks to leave Barcelona this summer!

Ilkay Gundogan wants to end his time at Barcelona. The German team captain has decided to leave Barcelona and has informed the technical staff and the board of directors of his termination of his commitment to the entity one year before the end of his contract.

It’s no secret that the relationship between the German and Barça is not the best. For months, there have been rumors about his departure from the club, because despite being one of the best players, he… The club did not deny that if a good offer for his services came, they would have no problem opening the doors for him. However, alleged offers from teams such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey never materialized.

Gundogan will not play against Valencia

The 34-year-old has not been called up to travel to Mestalla to make his debut for Hansi Flick and Colley’s side in the 2024/25 La Liga season. The club said his absence was due to physical problems resulting from the knock he suffered in the Joan Gamper Trophy and his subsequent departure. But information from the media “SPORT” reveals that he would also have been dropped from the list because he would negotiate his departure.

Gundogan is a player who can attract good offers. For example, the president of Galatasaray has said on several occasions that he would like to sign the German player. Another interested team is Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, who has stressed that if the operation is possible, they will do what is necessary to complete his arrival in Turkey. In addition, if his departure is confirmed, there will be no shortage of proposals from Arab football, which has been following in his footsteps for months.

For now, the team is silent and focused on its first match in the Spanish League. But it is more likely that they will start finalising their departure this week, as they will save their money and seek to get as much money as possible for their transfer. Although Flick views him positively, he knows he has plenty of players in his position, even more so after the arrival of Dani Olmo.