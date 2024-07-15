Body language expert reveals Kate Middleton’s health condition during Wimbledon appearance: ‘She’s not in the best shape’

Princess Catalina of Wales with Spanish Carlos Alcaraz. EFE / EPA / Neil Hall



The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. The British royal family chose the tournament between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic for Kate Middleton to make her second public appearance since then. He announced that he had cancer last April.Throughout these months, he underwent preventive chemotherapy, which greatly weakened him, and for which he asked the public for privacy and respect.

But this Sunday, accompanied by her daughter Carlotta and sister Pippa Middleton, she looked Calm and elegant throughout the tournamentUpon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from all those present at the venue, to whom he responded with a broad smile. During the Alcaraz and Djokovic awards ceremony, he did not hesitate to shake their hands and chat with them.

However, the English media The Mirror wanted to delve deeper into the princess’s stance and spoke with body language expert Judi James: “Kate was radiating royal confidence here, greeting screaming fans from the stage with a happy and slightly surprised greeting that Carlotta had copied as soon as her mother turned to push her.

Kate looked stunning in a deep purple, known as the royal colour. Comfortable and stylish The expert analysed the way he spent some long moments chatting with people backstage, and showed that he was in no hurry to escape the comfort of the seats.

But James noted that the future Queen of the United Kingdom made several gestures to calm herself and calm her nerves while all eyes were on her: “She made a gesture and there were only a few moments where she was She straightened her hair in an unnecessary act. In what seemed like a reassertion of self, and an attempt not to show that he was not in his best physical condition again.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (right) and Princess Charlotte (second left) arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Plans had been made for the Duchess of Gloucester, honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years, to step in if the Princess of Wales was unavailable while she continued her cancer treatment, but Buckingham Palace announced her presence at the tournament days ago.

The latest known news about his health condition indicates that “his health condition is improving.” But “there are good days and bad days.” Additionally, they also expressed hope that they would be able to continue with the official agenda over the summer, insisting that “it’s not out of the woods yet.”

File photo of Prince William, Kate and their children at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour event in honour of King Charles, June 15, 2024. (Reuters/Holly Adams)

The first time the Princess of Wales returned to public events occurred in Taming the color, The event was held by the British Royal Family to honour the British and Commonwealth military. There, he appeared with Prince William and his three children, as well as the monarchs Camilla and Charles III, Who also announced earlier this year that he would be undergoing treatment for cancer.

