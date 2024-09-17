Birmingham have the last laugh against Wrexham in Hollywood Derby

Tom Brady’s Birmingham City beat Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham in the so-called Hollywood Derby.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is used to a different kind of Monday Night Football, but he was just one of the stars in attendance at St. Andrew’s as his Birmingham City side ended their unbeaten start to a 3-1 win at Wrexham in League One on Monday.

Tom Brady (left), minority owner of the Birmingham City Council, was at the Hollywood Derby with David Beckham. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fans were talking about the chaos surrounding the famous old stadium until three hours before the 8pm kick-off.

That’s what happens when you have Brady, Rob McElhenney and David Beckham in town for what’s being described as the ‘Hollywood Derby’. There were suggestions that Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham with McElhenney, would be in attendance, but his glimpse of the action came courtesy of McElhenney speaking to him on FaceTime before kick-off.

“You can feel the energy in the stadium,” Brady told Sky Sports ahead of the game. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a great game. If you like football, you should watch tonight.”

Brady owns a 3.3% stake in Birmingham City and travelled to the match. He was seen at the stadium before the match throwing a football with the Blues.

After several media interviews, McElhenney was presented with a Birmingham shirt with the number 12 on his back and then paraded around the outside of the stadium. He received a standing ovation, except for the Wrexham fans who mixed their applause for the man considered one of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL with the song “Who are you?”

“We want to be successful on the pitch, and how we go about that, we’ll have our own process to do that,” Brady said before the game. “But the bottom line is we want to win and that’s what we’re committed to. I love the sport and I love being a part of this club.”

McElhenney flew in after attending the Emmys on Sunday in Los Angeles and was at the forefront of the pre-game hype. Wrexham recruited former quarterback Eli Manning as a fan of the day, using his record of helping the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories over Brady’s New England Patriots in 2008 and 2012 as a delicious subplot.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney also appeared in the game with co-owner Ryan Reynolds via mobile. Catherine Ifill – AMA/Getty Images

Brady responded by pointing to his impressive collection of awards, prompting Manning to seek help from actor Hugh Jackman on social media.

However, that was just a subplot to the match itself between two unbeaten League One sides and a pair of promotion hopefuls. Birmingham spent big this summer (around £30m) and broke club and league records by signing Jay Stansfield for a fee believed to be around £15m.

Birmingham were looking to return to the Premier League when they first asked after relegation last season. Then there is Wrexham, with their successive promotions and Premier League ambitions, under the Reynolds-McElhenney partnership.

There was still room for another celebrity surprise. With Beckham (and son Romeo) sitting to Brady’s left in the Birmingham directors’ box, his former Manchester United and England team-mate Gary Neville was also in attendance at St Andrews.

“We brought a lot of international attention to a League One game,” said Birmingham boss Tom Wagner, as he assessed the occasion, and his team responded with a brilliant performance after overcoming initial fear.

Oh and this guy here too… pic.twitter.com/4lE7bK2Gzr — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 16, 2024

It was the visitors who took the lead after just two minutes through Jack Marriott, who slotted home a corner. McElhenney was tied up in the stands as he watched Wrexham score, but Brady was more delighted when Stansfield latched onto the rebound on his return for the Blues after Arthur Okonkwo had missed a long-range effort from Alfie May.

With the game tied at 1-1 at half-time, it was Birmingham who took the lead in the 52nd minute when Stansfield latched onto a superb cross from Alex Cochrane. Birmingham’s joy was further enhanced just seven minutes later when Tomoki Iwata scored a superb goal from 25 yards.

Oh really it was Rob, it really was. https://t.co/GDHhe9iTsy – Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 16, 2024

Brady was later seen in the crowd applauding as a huge brawl broke out with players from both sides attacking each other, but it was Birmingham who sent off captain Krystian Bielik for a second yellow card in the 86th minute, who maintained control of the game to give Brady bragging rights in the first Hollywood derby.