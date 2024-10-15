Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Brown in trade

The Bills completed the deal hours after their AFC East rival Jets completed their own trade when they acquired Davante Adams from the Raiders

the Buffalo Bills They got the wide receiver Amari Cooper In exchange with Cleveland Browns This Tuesday, the true No. 1 wide receiver is added to the roster for the star quarterback Josh Allen.

the Bills receive Cooper And a 2025 sixth-round pick versus a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Fewest completions for wide receivers Only three qualified quarterbacks are averaging less per game when targeting wide receivers than Josh Allen this season. It is also Allen’s lowest mark after six games in a season since 2018, his rookie year. Quarterback Complete passes for every match Jacoby Brissett 7.2 Will Levis 7.4 Justin Fields 7.8 Josh Allen 8.5 –ESPN Research

Cooper30, fills the starting wide receiver void left vacant by Bills When they were sent in return Steven Diggs to Houston Texas Before the start of the season.

the Bills They completed the deal hours later than their competitors East Asia, New York Jetscompleted their blockbuster trade for a wide receiver in the acquisition Davante Adams to las vegas raiders.

In recent weeks, Browns They have received multiple calls from interested parties Cooperwho is in the final season of a five-year deal he originally signed with Dallas Cowboys. The truth of that cleveland Transferring most of the basic salary Cooper A $20 million signing bonus made him even more attractive as a trade target.

After setting a career-high of 1,250 yards in 2023, Cooper She suffered with the rest of the attack before Browns Who failed to score 20 points in any of the first six matches of the campaign. Cooper Leading the attack cleveland With 250 yards receiving and two touchdowns, but 4.7 yards per pass directed is the second-worst average in NFL Among eligible recipients. His three dropped passes also tie him for sixth in the league at the moment.

“We appreciate the hard work he did Al-Amari“And his professionalism and contributions on the field throughout the more than two seasons he spent with us.” Browns, Andrew Perryin a statement. “He created many unforgettable moments with us and was an integral part of our team in the 2023 qualifiers. We wish him the best in buffalo As he continues his career NFL“.

add to Cooper provides for Bills Needed and important help at the wide receiver position. without Diggingthe team has stuck to an “everybody feeds” mentality with the goal of fielding a variety of players on offense at all times, but too often, especially in the last three games, the receivers have struggled to get open.

Wide receivers Bills They rank 25th or worse in passes thrown, receptions, receiving yards and receiving first downs.

Cooper-Choose five times Pro Bowlhas 691 receptions for 9,736 yards and 62 touchdowns in his 10-season career. This is the third time he has been negotiated in his career. the Oakland Raiders Send it to Cowboys In 2018 and Dallas Send it to Browns In 2022.

Information from Alaina Getzenberg was used in writing this note.