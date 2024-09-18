September 19, 2024

Billie Eilish has announced her support for Kamala Harris.

Lane Skeldon September 18, 2024 3 min read
The artists and musicians recorded a video asking people to vote for the Democratic candidate.

Billie Eilish And his brother Phineas O’ConnellRecognized for their music and commitment to various social issues, they have announced their support for the Vice President of the United States and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

In a video shared on Eilish’s Instagram account, the artists argued for their decision by highlighting Harris’ struggles and her vice presidential candidacy, Tim WallsIn order to protect “reproductive freedom, defend the planet and democracy in the country.”

Eilish highlighted Harris’ fight for reproductive freedom, the planet and democracy. (AP/Lewis Joly)

The singer is originally from Los AngelesHe cast his vote for Harris and Walz, declaring that these candidates are committed to stopping extremist agendas that threaten their freedom and the future of the country. Phineasalso a winner with her 19-year-old sister. Grammy AwardsHe stressed the importance of stopping the policies of the so-called “Project 2025”, which he described as dangerous.

We voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walls “Because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” Eilish commented, emphasizing the importance of this election for her generation and the generations to come. “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” she stressed.

"Vote like your life depends on it, because it does."Billie Eilish's powerful message to her fans (Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw)
For her part, Phineas O’Connell “We cannot allow extremists to control our lives, our freedoms, and our futures. The only way to stop them and their dangerous 2025 agenda is to vote for Kamala Harris,” he added.

The addition of the Eilish brothers joins a long list of celebrities who have publicly expressed their support for Vice President Harris during the campaign. This political act follows a trend of entertainment figures using their influence to take a stand at critical moments in the American political landscape.

Phineas O'Connell warns of the dangerous agenda of "Project 2025" The need to vote responsibly (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)
Another celebrity who showed support for Kamala Harris was Taylor Swift. “I will vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.”He made the announcement in an Instagram post just minutes after the debate between the vice president, the former president and the Republican nominee ended, Donald Trump.

This clear appearance resulted in a significant increase in web traffic to the portal. Voter Registration in the United States (Vote.govAfter expressing her support for Kamala, the singer, who has millions of followers on social media, shared a personal link, and managed to attract 337,826 users to the company’s website. United States General Services Administration.

Taylor Swift has also publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Instagram (Instagram/@taylorswift).
The move once again underscored the 34-year-old singer’s outsized influence on her followers and the impact she can have on political engagement. Swift praised Vice President Harris’s work in her post, noting that democracy “fights for rights and causes that need a warrior to defend.”

In addition to her support for Harris, Swift urged her followers, especially young people, to register to vote and educate themselves about the candidates before making their decisions at the ballot box. In her posts, she stressed the importance of being informed and voting early.

The CEO of voice.gov highlighted Taylor Swift's influence on voter turnout (Reuters/Brian Snyder, Mike Segar)
The significant increase in activity on voice.gov is due, in part, to what is called “Quick effect”As CEO Andrea Healy explained, this highlighted the “Cruel Summer” singer’s ability to mobilize her followers and boost civic engagement, noting that “Taylor Swift’s influence on voter engagement is undeniable.”

