Biden will regain control of vaccines and tests for large companies

Who should be vaccinated in the United States after a court ruling? 2:40

(CNN) – The Joe Biden administration in the United States is regaining control Vaccine and Govt-19 tests Following the Supreme Court’s decision to block the rule earlier this month, big business is being targeted.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor (OSHA, abbreviated in English) said Tuesday that companies with 100 or more employees will have to withdraw the temporary standard for vaccination and emergency testing.Agency’s website.

“Although OSHA has withdrawn the ETS (Emergency Provisional Standard) for vaccination and testing as an applicable provisional emergency standard, the company has not withdrawn the ETS as per the proposed provision. .

OSHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The decision came within two weeks The Supreme Court will overturn the rule, Was a major blow to President Joe Biden’s efforts to use the power of the federal government to fight the Govt-19 epidemic. Businesses with 100 or more employees are required by OSHA regulations to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested and wear a face mask in the workplace.

“After evaluating the court’s ruling, OSHA withdraws ETS from immunization and testing,” OSHA wrote in a document published in the Federal Register.

“OSHA strongly encourages workers to be vaccinated against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The withdrawal will take effect this Wednesday, according to OSHA.