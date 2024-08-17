Biden congratulated Abinader, saying they were “close friends and partners” | AlMomento.net

August 17, 2024

Biden congratulated Abinader, saying they were "close friends and partners"

Winston Hale August 17, 2024

Joe Biden.

    EFE
  Date: 08/16/2024

Washington, August 16.- US President Joe Biden this Friday congratulated Luis Abinader on his second term as President of the Dominican Republic and offered his support to guarantee the country’s prosperous future.

According to a statement released by the White House, Biden emphasized that the United States and the Dominican Republic are “close friends and partners” and are linked by a common commitment to democracy and deep cultural ties.

The US president emphasized Washington’s willingness to support Abinador and his administration “in their efforts to guarantee a prosperous future for the population of the Dominican Republic.”

Also State Deptt

Shortly after, the US State Department also expressed its congratulations to Abidaner, in which it refers to the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030 in English), with which they seek to improve joint action in response to extreme climate events.

The two countries “share a deep and abiding belief in the power of democratic governance to deliver a healthy, prosperous and equitable future for generations to come,” said Vedant Patel, the State Department’s chief spokesperson.

The promised reforms

Abinader began his second and final term in office this Friday with a promise of a series of reforms, including constitutional and fiscal reforms.

The US delegation to his inauguration was led by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who traveled with Chris Dodd, Biden’s special adviser on Latin America. EFE

