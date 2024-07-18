Biden announced new student loan waivers for 35,000 public sector workers in the United States

President of the United States, Joe Biden, It announced Thursday new student loan forgiveness for 35,000 public sector workers, including teachers, nurses and firefighters, worth $1.2 billion (about 1.1 billion euros).

“Today, my administration is canceling student loans for 35,000 people through the Public Loan Forgiveness Service. The number of Americans who have benefited is 4.76 million in various debt relief measures,” Biden said, according to a statement released by the White House.

Therefore, “each of them canceled an average of 35,000 dollars (about 32,000 euros),” he pointed out, before highlighting that the beneficiaries of this round “have dedicated their lives to strengthening their communities.” “Now they will have more space to support themselves and their families,” he said.

“Today’s announcement adds to the important progress we’ve made for students and borrowers over the past three years,” he emphasized, adding that earlier in the year he offered “new programs that will eliminate more than $30 million in student loans in one go. It’s on par with everything else done so far.”

“From day one of my administration, I promised to fight to make sure that higher education is a ticket to the middle class. No matter how many times I get elected, I will not stop working to make higher education affordable. Republicans are trying to stop us,” the White House tenant concluded.

The U.S. government has written off more than $166 billion (approximately €152 billion) of debt to date, with one of its flagship programs, the partial write-off of student loans, halted last year. Supreme Court, In a setback Biden administration.