July 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Biden announced new student loan waivers for 35,000 public sector workers in the United States

Biden announced new student loan waivers for 35,000 public sector workers in the United States

Winston Hale July 18, 2024 2 min read

President of the United States, Joe Biden, It announced Thursday new student loan forgiveness for 35,000 public sector workers, including teachers, nurses and firefighters, worth $1.2 billion (about 1.1 billion euros).

“Today, my administration is canceling student loans for 35,000 people through the Public Loan Forgiveness Service. The number of Americans who have benefited is 4.76 million in various debt relief measures,” Biden said, according to a statement released by the White House.

Therefore, “each of them canceled an average of 35,000 dollars (about 32,000 euros),” he pointed out, before highlighting that the beneficiaries of this round “have dedicated their lives to strengthening their communities.” “Now they will have more space to support themselves and their families,” he said.

“Today’s announcement adds to the important progress we’ve made for students and borrowers over the past three years,” he emphasized, adding that earlier in the year he offered “new programs that will eliminate more than $30 million in student loans in one go. It’s on par with everything else done so far.”

“From day one of my administration, I promised to fight to make sure that higher education is a ticket to the middle class. No matter how many times I get elected, I will not stop working to make higher education affordable. Republicans are trying to stop us,” the White House tenant concluded.

The U.S. government has written off more than $166 billion (approximately €152 billion) of debt to date, with one of its flagship programs, the partial write-off of student loans, halted last year. Supreme Court, In a setback Biden administration.

See also  Amnesty International advises countries to investigate Pegasus intelligence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale
2 min read

“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale

July 19, 2024 Winston Hale
Calling the ‘Immigration Fraud Helpline’ can save you from being badly scammed
4 min read

Calling the ‘Immigration Fraud Helpline’ can save you from being badly scammed

July 17, 2024 Winston Hale
Gavin Newsom signs legislation affecting thousands of school-age students
2 min read

Gavin Newsom signs legislation affecting thousands of school-age students

July 17, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle
2 min read

21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle

July 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal
3 min read

Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal

July 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale
2 min read

“Everything Hurt”: A teenager was struck by lightning and lived to tell the tale

July 19, 2024 Winston Hale