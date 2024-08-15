Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela





President of the United States, Joe Biden and his counterpart from Panama Jose Raul Mulino, This Wednesday they expressed their concern over the failures of the July 28 electoral process in Venezuela.

By Lapatilla.com

Venezuela elects president Get all the information about the election by subscribing now

Biden and Mulino “held a telephone conversation on a variety of topics, including the crisis in Venezuela, the situation of illegal immigration from Darien, and Panama’s role as a strategic partner in the region,” the White House said in a statement. .

In the call, the two leaders discussed their shared concerns over serious failures with the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) vote-counting process after the presidential election that confirmed Nicolás Maduro as president.

In that regard, the US President thanked Mulino for his efforts to promote democracy in Panama and the Hemisphere, including efforts to mobilize regional support to restore democratic norms in Venezuela and condemn political repression.

Panama has a very large historical debt with Venezuela. Mulino reminded Biden of his active role in resolving the political crisis in the South American country.