August 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela

Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela

Winston Hale August 15, 2024 1 min read


US President Joe Biden and his Panamanian counterpart Jose Raul Mulino in a joint photo.

President of the United States, Joe Biden and his counterpart from Panama Jose Raul Mulino, This Wednesday they expressed their concern over the failures of the July 28 electoral process in Venezuela.

By Lapatilla.com

Biden and Mulino “held a telephone conversation on a variety of topics, including the crisis in Venezuela, the situation of illegal immigration from Darien, and Panama’s role as a strategic partner in the region,” the White House said in a statement. .

In the call, the two leaders discussed their shared concerns over serious failures with the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) vote-counting process after the presidential election that confirmed Nicolás Maduro as president.

In that regard, the US President thanked Mulino for his efforts to promote democracy in Panama and the Hemisphere, including efforts to mobilize regional support to restore democratic norms in Venezuela and condemn political repression.

Panama has a very large historical debt with Venezuela. Mulino reminded Biden of his active role in resolving the political crisis in the South American country.

See also  Supreme Court opens door to undocumented immigrants in deportation proceedings Univision Immigration News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

La Jornada – Letter from AMLO to Biden with Diplomatic Note on Enemy Funding
2 min read

La Jornada – Letter from AMLO to Biden with Diplomatic Note on Enemy Funding

August 14, 2024 Winston Hale
A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage
1 min read

A drastic decision by Hitler’s descendants to ensure the extinction of their lineage

August 14, 2024 Winston Hale
When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?
2 min read

When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?

August 13, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Sebastian Vieira slams Jose Enamorado after Junior’s defeat to Libertadores | Colombian Football | BetPlay League
2 min read

Sebastian Vieira slams Jose Enamorado after Junior’s defeat to Libertadores | Colombian Football | BetPlay League

August 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert
3 min read

Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert

August 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
North Korea to open borders to tourism for first time since pandemic
2 min read

North Korea to open borders to tourism for first time since pandemic

August 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela
1 min read

Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela

August 15, 2024 Winston Hale