Bezrab is caught without glasses or hat at a Messi match and causes euphoria

The Argentine producer, creator of “BZRP Music Sessions,” went to watch Inter Miami FC at Chase Stadium, and was surprised when he was caught on camera without his signature accessories.

Argentine producer Gonzalo Julian Conde, whose stage name is Bezarab, was part of the crowd at the match between Inter Miami FC and Charlotte FC, and was caught on camera without his famous hat or glasses while supporting a Lionel Messi sign.

It all happened at Chase Stadium, when the creator of the “BZRP Music Sessions” was filmed from the stands midway through the game. The broadcast reporter did not immediately recognize the music producer famous for his hit songs with Quevedo, Shakira and Nathi Peluso, among several others.

Moments later, someone warned him that it was Bezarab who allowed the artist to be identified on the field. He shouted, “Here is Pisa!”, while the Argentine was seen wearing the American club’s shirt.

After this comment, the musician’s face appeared on the stadium’s giant screen, and Bezarab, who used to hide his identity, expressed his annoyance at being caught by cameras. It did not take long for reactions on social media to arrive. “See Siya without the wig. See Kakashi’s face without the mask. See Bizarrap without his glasses. In order not to be noticed, Bizarrap literally has to take off his hat and glasses,” one X user wrote.

After the match, Bezarab shared a series of Instagram Stories showcasing photos of himself with Paul Pogba and Juan Manuel “Burrito” Martinez. There he is seen with his glasses and hat.

Two weeks ago, the Argentine received two nominations for the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards in the main categories, competing in Best Fusion/Urban Performance for “Young Miko BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 58” and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance for “Shakira, BZRP Music Sessions.” , Volume 53 (Tiësto Remix). The concert will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at the Cassia Center in Miami.