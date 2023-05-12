Beyoncé surprises her “Renaissance” world tour in a custom Loewe suit

(CNN) – Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour in Sweden on Wednesday night, and of course, it was a night of her many outfit changes. It was also a night of (almost) personal underwear.

There was a Courrèges silver piece with an iridescent circular cut in the centre; a shimmery Alexander McQueen that flared elegantly at her hips; and one by Balmain embroidered with an intricate net of pearls.

However, the suit that caused the most talk on the Internet was from the Spanish company Loewe.

Two of the “hands” ran down the star’s legs, two more covered more intimate parts of her body, and two were on her butt (as seen when the singer turned her back to the audience during a performance of “Drunk You See”). She completed the look with a pair of matching black rubber latex gloves and her own sets of red nails.

“Beyoncé’s Louie suit will go down in the history books,” books Twitter user. “I need this two-handed suit as soon as possible,” books last.

The shimmering gown with gold crystal inlays features a series of strategically placed hand embellishments, each adorned with long red nails.

The theme was designed by Loewe’s Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson, who was responsible for Rihanna’s outfit for Super Bowl halftime and is one of the world’s most in-demand fashion designers. Her already sexy hand designs appeared on a sleeveless dress from the brand’s fall-winter 2022 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week last year.

In collaboration with designer Shiona Turini, Loewe also created a second bodysuit for the tour. It was covered in silver Swarovski crystals and matched with matching cargo pants. In a press release, Loewe states that the two teams play with “sculptural forms, trompe l’oeil effects, and illusion,” adding that Anderson was inspired by the “joy of escapism” of Beyoncé’s latest album.

Wednesday was the first of two nights Beyoncé spent in Stockholm, the Swedish capital. From now until the end of September, his tour will cover 40 cities in Europe and North America.

The show’s costumes look like a real haute couture character, with designs by Coperni and David Koma also on display during the three-hour gala.

In one of the most exciting moments of the night, a white dress by innovative Japanese brand Anrealage was transformed into artistic color when it was held up by two mechanical arms. “spray” with ultraviolet light. Elsewhere, Queen Bay continued her long tradition of bee-inspired athleisure wear with a yellow and black dress from Muglerof course with a headdress of antennae.