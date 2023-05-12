May 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Beyoncé surprises her “Renaissance” world tour in a custom Loewe suit

Lane Skeldon May 12, 2023 3 min read

(CNN) Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour in Sweden on Wednesday night, and of course, it was a night of her many outfit changes. It was also a night of (almost) personal underwear.

There was a Courrèges silver piece with an iridescent circular cut in the centre; a shimmery Alexander McQueen that flared elegantly at her hips; and one by Balmain embroidered with an intricate net of pearls.

However, the suit that caused the most talk on the Internet was from the Spanish company Loewe.

Two of the “hands” ran down the star’s legs, two more covered more intimate parts of her body, and two were on her butt (as seen when the singer turned her back to the audience during a performance of “Drunk You See”). She completed the look with a pair of matching black rubber latex gloves and her own sets of red nails.

“Beyoncé’s Louie suit will go down in the history books,” books Twitter user. “I need this two-handed suit as soon as possible,” books last.

Beyoncé performing at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

The shimmering gown with gold crystal inlays features a series of strategically placed hand embellishments, each adorned with long red nails.

A model wears a hand-embellished Loewe dress during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 last year. (Photo credit: Pietro D`Aprano/Getty Images)

The theme was designed by Loewe’s Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson, who was responsible for Rihanna’s outfit for Super Bowl halftime and is one of the world’s most in-demand fashion designers. Her already sexy hand designs appeared on a sleeveless dress from the brand’s fall-winter 2022 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week last year.

See also  On top of a yacht: Eza Gonzalez caught the eye with a stunning photoshoot

In collaboration with designer Shiona Turini, Loewe also created a second bodysuit for the tour. It was covered in silver Swarovski crystals and matched with matching cargo pants. In a press release, Loewe states that the two teams play with “sculptural forms, trompe l’oeil effects, and illusion,” adding that Anderson was inspired by the “joy of escapism” of Beyoncé’s latest album.

Courrèges’ iridescent suit was one of many that appeared in the three-hour show. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Wednesday was the first of two nights Beyoncé spent in Stockholm, the Swedish capital. From now until the end of September, his tour will cover 40 cities in Europe and North America.

The show’s costumes look like a real haute couture character, with designs by Coperni and David Koma also on display during the three-hour gala.

In one of the most exciting moments of the night, a white dress by innovative Japanese brand Anrealage was transformed into artistic color when it was held up by two mechanical arms. “spray” with ultraviolet light. Elsewhere, Queen Bay continued her long tradition of bee-inspired athleisure wear with a yellow and black dress from Muglerof course with a headdress of antennae.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Adamari Lopez: Actress enjoying a short beach vacation with family and friends | Celebrities from the United States | USA nndatl | Offers

May 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

After breaking the contract with Kanye West, Adidas decided what to do with the Yeezy brand

May 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Anuel throws Feid hard

May 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

What versions of Mac can you download from the App Store?

May 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Cyclone Mocha force in the Bay of Bengal and is heading towards the world’s largest refugee camp between Myanmar and Bangladesh

May 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

DeSantis signed a bill to keep state travel records from being made public

May 12, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

S&P upgrades rating and outlook, and no longer expects defaults

May 12, 2023 Zera Pearson