Marc Anthony paints “Nadia Ferreira’s Belly” with his own hands for this photo production

the singer Mark Anthony The 54-year-old is enjoying his wife’s last weeks of pregnancy. Nadia Ferrara. The couple announced in February that they were waiting sweetly, and although they did not give the exact date of the baby’s birth, it is estimated to be at the end of next month.

Mark Anthony W Nadia Ferrara Inseparable at this point in his life, the model accompanies him in his musical performances and they also share pleasant moments with friends and family in Miami, the city where they live and where they are going to welcome their son.

now Mark Anthony Post a similar picture Nadia Ferrara He’s posing with his massive “baby belly” while painting the model’s body with his hands and also the white skirt he has for the occasion. The Miss Universe finalist naturally poses for a photoshoot for her last days of pregnancy.

Marc Anthony with Nadia Ferrera. Source: instagram @marcanthony

Nadia Ferrara She has loose hair, delicate makeup, she is barefoot and wears a wide white blouse and skirt, which the singer has painted in as many colors as her stomach. He wrote “When a picture really says more than a thousand words” Mark Anthony on instagram.

Mark Anthony He referred to the artist Romero Britto who was also involved in the production as an authority on the art in motion and his wife Nadia Ferrara Who commented on the post with a heart emoji. The couple is enjoying the sweet love-and-wait and the fans’ countdown has already begun.