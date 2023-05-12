May 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Adamari Lopez: Actress enjoying a short beach vacation with family and friends | Celebrities from the United States | USA nndatl | Offers

Lane Skeldon May 12, 2023 3 min read

Adamari López is a well-known Mexican actress and presenter, having acted in several series and leading many programs on the small screen. In the year 2023, he is confirmed to be exiting the show ‘Hoy’, where he has been for over a decade, so now he is using his free time to enjoy a vacation with his daughter.

Through her Instagram account, the 51-year-old Puerto Rican is sharing the moments she experiences on her days off. In them, she’s taken the time to wear cute swimsuits that are perfect for the heat and have been cited as references for many of her followers.

How was Adamari Lopez’s departure from “HOY”?

In 2011, after watching various reality series and programmes, Adamari López started her stage as the host of the program “Hoy”, broadcast by Telemundo, where she remained for more than ten years as a presenter.

However, the company decided to let go of her apparently due to her high salary. On his departure, he stated: “The company knows the decisions you make. I am grateful to the fans for the amazing support they have given me during my career.”

After her separation from the Spanish dancer Tony Costa, Adamari showed herself with a better face and surprised her followers by losing more than 30 kilos, so since then she has not missed the opportunity to show how radically she has changed.

The Adamari LÓPEZ swimsuit that caused a stir on social networks

Meanwhile, Adamari López shared a video on her Instagram account with over eight and a half million followers where she is seen enjoying her vacation in a beautiful setting and in the perfect swimsuit to beat the heat.

See also  Take a deep breath before you see what Maribel Guardia looked like at 32 years old

The one-piece dress was a sensation on social networks to attract the interest of many of its followers, who are looking for a sexy and comfortable design for the summer season. Just like Adamari at the age of 51, they want to show off their figure.

In other posts of hers, the Puerto Rican is sharing her makeup routine, because aside from her work on TV, she has her own cosmetic lines. It also showed how his daughter Alia, who performed the sacrament with her parents in 2023, is growing up.

More information about Adamari Lopez:

Adamary Lopez Personal Data

  • full name: Adamari Lopez Torres
  • Pick-up place: Humacao, Puerto Rico
  • nationality: Puerto Rico
  • birthday: May 18th
  • Year of Birth: 1971
  • age: 51 years old
  • Instagram:

How much did ADAMARI LÓPEZ make on TELEMUNDO?

Javier Sirianidriver “Gossip do not likeindicated, according to That host and actress Adamari Lopez earned a big salary.

I read the contract, exactly how much Adamari López earned, in commas and cents. By mutual agreement that she did not leave, they kicked her out. I know from a very good source that he earns annually which is divided by 12, the number $640,000 plus retro bonuses and commercials is close to $840,000.”The driver noted, according to TV series and soaps.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

After breaking the contract with Kanye West, Adidas decided what to do with the Yeezy brand

May 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Anuel throws Feid hard

May 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jamie Foxx in critical condition? This is what we know about your health

May 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

These are the official and authorized resellers of Apple

May 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

I demand that justice be done

May 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Northern California

May 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elon Musk announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter

May 12, 2023 Zera Pearson