Between the transparent mesh and the underwear, Yanet Garcia reveals more in a sensual image

Lane Skeldon July 6, 2022 2 min read

Janet Garcia.

Photo: Archive / Reforma Agency

Yanette Garcia She circumvented Instagram censorship once after posting one of her sexiest photos to date. The well-known “weather girl” raised the temperature on the digital catwalk when she shared a photo of her in underwear. The costume was net with feathers at the waist and the transparencies on the top obviously reveal more.

“Love your destiny,” the TV presenter posted.

Yanet fans were quick to reply and leave their comments before the hot photo.

One fan wrote: “You are beautiful and beautiful.” “You are so beautiful, I love you, Yanet Garcia,” one follower posted in English. “Keep enjoying every moment of your life and live it to the fullest,” one fan suggested. Another fan added: “You are so beautiful and sexy.” One follower said, “I would love for you to be a mother to my children.” Another fan said, “You’re my imaginary darling.” The phrase “I love how you look in black” can also be read among the comments.

In the earlier days, Yannette caused sighs of other sensual pictures that she shared on her Instagram. One in which she appeared in a profile with red panties and where her butt was the center of attention, was frequently commented on by her fans.

Yant celebrated diversity in an outfit of rainbow-hued yarns and a neon green bikini bottom.

Another shared photo shows Yannette without a bra and in her bathtub. The wet-and-wet model’s appeal is re-emerged.

