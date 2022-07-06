Keanu Reeves steals all the applause for a fluffy moment at the airport with a fan

The legendary actor from The Matrix, Keanu Reeves I made a kid’s day at an airport this week and watched a TV producer there was it all!

While waiting to collect baggage after getting off an international flight, Keanu Reeves received a series of quick questions from a super excited young fan who shocked him. And according to TV producer Andrew Kimmel, the Hollywood star gladly responded to each of them.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today,” Kimmel wrote on Twitter. A kid asked for his autograph in the baggage and then started asking a series of quick questions. Kyan happily responded to each… “How sweet!

He continued, “The man could not have been more kind, especially after an international trip. I thought I would share this because the man is such a great acting and small moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Lucky for us, Andrew Kimmel posted the entire conversation thread he’s seen between Keanu and the young fan on Twitter. Keanu wasn’t an absolute legend and a great athlete throughout the entire interaction, but the actor started answering his own set of questions as the kid started running away!

Check out his impromptu small interview below: