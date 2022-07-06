July 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Keanu Reeves steals all the applause for a fluffy moment at the airport with a fan

Keanu Reeves steals all the applause for a fluffy moment at the airport with a fan

Lane Skeldon July 6, 2022 2 min read

The legendary actor from The Matrix, Keanu Reeves I made a kid’s day at an airport this week and watched a TV producer there was it all!

While waiting to collect baggage after getting off an international flight, Keanu Reeves received a series of quick questions from a super excited young fan who shocked him. And according to TV producer Andrew Kimmel, the Hollywood star gladly responded to each of them.

See also  Canso Deri: Madrid, the new home of Inville and Madre actresses from mid-2022 | Sadakatsiz | Ann Turkey | Turkish series | Fame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

They arrested Christian Nodal on the video saying “I love you” to Kazuo and dumped him on the networks

July 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Genesis Rodriguez and the love pact with his father, Puma Rodriguez, are illustrated in this video

July 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

LCDLF2: Laura Pozzo receives Zarbouni’s disdain at home | video

July 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Keanu Reeves steals all the applause for a fluffy moment at the airport with a fan

July 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Yonkers affordable housing waiting list opens after 10 years | Univision 41 New York WXTV

July 6, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

The Ministry of Science opened two invitations worth more than 112 thousand million dollars

July 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Miguel Borja Cruz Azul of Mexico is determined to sign him: Operation River Plate Fall | Numbers | Colombians abroad

July 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis