Best tricks to read WhatsApp messages without opening chats

When a message arrives on WhatsApp, we don’t always want to open the conversation and make the other person see that we have already read the content. Although there are privacy options to avoid this notification, there are other ways that allow us to read messages without entering the chat or application.

Juan Rios

Some of these methods allow us to respond to the other person. All of these are options external to the Meta platform, but they are part of the functionality of the cell phone that we can take advantage of without having to install additional applications, putting the security of our data at risk.

So, we’ll show you four simple tricks so you can read those chats without having to open them and create a read receipt.

Read and reply to notifications

The first effective way to read messages without opening the chat is to use push notifications. This trick is less intrusive and is available on all current versions of Android and iOS. Here’s how to configure it:

Make sure WhatsApp notifications are turned on.. On Android, go to Settings > Notifications and make sure that both message notifications and push notifications are enabled. On iOS, go to Settings > Notifications and make sure to allow WhatsApp to send notifications and turn on previews.

When you receive a message, do not open the application directly. Alternatively, drag down the notification bar to see a preview of the received message. Here you can read part of the message without having to open the conversation.

On many devices, you can also reply directly from the notification without opening WhatsApp. This is especially useful if you need to respond quickly without appearing online.

This method allows you to maintain your privacy and avoid the stress of having to respond immediately, since senders will not know that you have read their messages.

