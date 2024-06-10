Best Tricks for Samsung Galaxy A55

In this guide I will tell you some of the hidden settings of the Samsung Galaxy A55, as well as specific functions that will help you get the most out of this device.

Samsung Galaxy A55 during Andro4all testing

Have you already received your new Samsung Galaxy A55? So you definitely want to Get the most out of it. In this guide I will tell you some tricks that will allow you to fully customize your device and make the most of its capabilities. Read on to discover Best Tricks for Samsung A55 Which you should try now. You can’t lose this!

Enable notification history

OneUI Notification History is also available on the Galaxy A55. This function will help you view all the alerts you receive. Rather, it is an ideal way to read WhatsApp messages without the other user knowing.

This is how you can activate it:

Enter mobile settings. Go to section Notifications And access to it. Then enter Advanced Settings. Click on Notification date. Activate history on the next screen.

From this point on, you can return to this section as many times as necessary to review the history of alerts you have received on your Samsung device.

Hide any application to improve your privacy

Another useful function that you will find on the Samsung Galaxy A55 is the function that helps you hide apps in OneUI. And so you can Increase privacy on your device and prevent others from knowing what services you access from your mobile phone.

To take advantage of it, it’s as easy as following these steps:

Go to device settings. tap on Splash screen. Locate the option Hide apps on the Home and Apps screens. Click on it to enter. From the list, select the apps you want to hide. You can select several at the same time to hide several at once.

After making your choice, simply press to make For confirmation. The apps you have bookmarked will no longer be available in the app drawer and will also be removed from the home screen. However, remember that they will continue to take up space on your mobile phone. To reverse this setting, go back to the corresponding settings section and deselect the apps you want to recover.

Activate the dual messaging feature

Did you know that you can have two versions of WhatsApp or Telegram on your Samsung mobile phone? This way, from the Galaxy A55, you will have access Two different accounts At the same time, maintaining an independent space for each one.

The function is called Dual messagesand is configured as follows:

Enter OneUI Settings. Click on Advanced Options. This option is between Google And Digital health. Determine the location of the entrance Dual messages. Duplicate the applications you want. Follow the on-screen steps to complete the process. Then, return to the main screen. Tap the duplicate app icon and use it to sign in to a second account.

Activate battery protection

If you want your Samsung Galaxy A55 to be taken care of Take care of maximum batteryIt is highly recommended to activate the function Battery protection. These are the steps you should follow:

Enter settings. Go inside battery. joining to Battery protection. Select the mode you prefer.

If you select the mode Adaptablethe phone will be responsible for managing charging intelligently, adapting this process to your use of the phone.

Delete objects from an image from the gallery

There are a thousand and one tricks for Samsung Gallery. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting features is the one that allows you to delete objects from the image, without having to install any additional tool. Is this how it works:

Display the image in question. Click the Edit button, represented by the brush icon. Click on the four circles icon to see more options. He chooses Object eraser. Click on the object you want to delete and confirm with the button wipe up.

Now, the selected targets will be intelligently deleted by Samsung Gallery.

Get more out of Samsung Internet

Samsung internet is Galaxy Private Browser. The best thing is that it is now available for the brand’s PCs, so the experience is now even more complete. To be honest, every time I hold a Samsung device in my hands, I end up installing this browser. It’s really nice.

Once you install it, I advise you to check out the best Samsung Internet tricks that I told you about in the same post. You will learn, among other things, how to sync bookmarks with your favorite desktop browser, enable the video assistant or set a password for incognito mode.

Sync your mobile phone with Windows

This was actually one of the Galaxy A54 hacks (by the way, many of them will also help you with your new device). The point is, Galaxy and Windows integration hasn’t stopped improving over the years. This is an important collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft and has tremendous benefits for users.

The only thing you have to do is go to Settings > Connected devices Follow the on-screen instructions to connect both devices. To complete the process You must have a Microsoft account. When the sync is finished, you can respond to notifications from your phone on your computer or view your phone’s screen on your computer, among other things.

Customize ringtone in OneUI

There are many ways to customize OneUI to make it unique. One of the things I recommend the most is changing your call background, which is the full-screen image that appears when someone calls you.

These are the steps you must follow to achieve this:

Open the settings menu in the application phone. Once there, select the option Call background. Then press the button background Which appears at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to the fund selector where you can choose the fund you like the most. push the button More (+) To add a photo from your photo gallery. Once you select the image, you will see a preview. If the result convinces you, just press Use as ringtone To implement the change.

In addition to photos, it is possible to select video clips from your photo gallery, of which you must choose a specific part.

