August 24, 2024

Best Trick So That No One Sees Your WhatsApp Chats

Roger Rehbein August 23, 2024 3 min read
This feature is available on iOS and Android. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp introduces a feature called “Chat Restriction” Which allows users to limit the visibility of the conversation and its notifications.which can be useful if you want to maintain more privacy or reduce distractions.

This tool is available for both Android and iOS mobile devices, making it accessible to any user of this Meta social network.

Restricted chats appear in a separate folder. (WhatsApp)
The process of restricting or hiding a conversation is as follows and does not differ much between iOS and Android:

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Keep the chat specific.
  3. Click on the three dots at the top right of the screen.
  4. Select “Restrict Chat”.
  5. Confirm the action using your fingerprint or Face ID in the case of iPhone.

Once done, WhatsApp will create a new folder called “Restricted” which will be located right above “Archived.” When new messages arrive from these hidden chats, a “New Message” notification will appear.

Notifications for these chats are limited to saying: "New message". (WhatsApp)
If the user prefers not to see the “Restricted” folder, he should go to “Settings for Restricted Chats” and select the “Hide Restricted Chats” option. Therefore, the “Restricted” folder will not appear above “Archived”, and the only way to access these chats will be through new message notifications.

The secret code is a PIN number used to access restricted chats on WhatsApp and is optional. This PIN can only be activated when the user has conversations in the restricted chats folder.

To activate the secret number in WhatsApp, follow these steps:

The secret code only works if there are restricted chats. (WhatsApp)
  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Go to the “Restricted” folder.
  3. Select “Generate a passcode”.
  4. Add and confirm your PIN.
See also  What are the 10 best camera phones in the world launched in 2024? | Xiaomi | Huawei | Motorola | Smartphone

With the passcode enabled, the user will be able to access their restricted conversations using three options: fingerprint, Face ID (on iPhone), or a newly created PIN.

Users can disable restricted chats at any time. (WhatsApp)
Step by step to deactivate restricted chats in WhatsApp is as follows:

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Go to “Settings”.
  3. Go to “Privacy” and then “Restrict Chat”.
  4. Select “Stop restricting and clear restricted chats.”
  5. Confirm your selection with your fingerprint or Face ID.

When you do this, the restricted chat will be returned to the main chat list, but it will be empty.

Restricting chats in WhatsApp allows users to keep conversations separate from the main list without deleting or archiving them. This feature offers several advantages:

Restricting a chat on WhatsApp also restricts its notifications. (Illustration)
  • Hide chats– Restricted chats will not be displayed in the main chat list, providing an extra layer of privacy.
  • Control notificationsYou can adjust notification settings for these chats individually, reducing distractions.
  • Space management: Although hidden, restricted chats still store messages, making them easy to access when needed.

For example, If someone receives messages from a contact they don’t want to interact with frequentlyIf, like a casual acquaintance or colleague who sends non-urgent messages, you can choose to restrict that chat, rather than blocking the contact entirely or deleting the conversation.

Restricting a chat will move it to the Restricted Chats folder, where it will not be visible in the main chat list. This allows you to manage communication without losing access to the conversation, and keeps it out of the main view.

See also  Google Play: Learn about the list of the best applications and games of 2021 for Android

If the user prefers not to restrict the chat, they can choose to archive it and mute notifications. To do this, you must select the conversation and then tap on the file icon and the mute notifications icon.

