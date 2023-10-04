Bernardo Arevalo asked in Washington that the OAS apply the Democratic Charter to Guatemala.

Guatemala’s President-elect Bernardo Arevalo is in Washington (REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin)

(Washington, USA) Elected President of GuatemalaBernardo Arevalo, This Tuesday in Washington, the Ministry of Public Affairs said it was part of last weekend’s entry into the Supreme Court. “Conspiracy reigns Run slowly“ and representation “A Radical Transformation of the Constitutional Order.”

This may interest you: OAS condemns blockade of Guatemalan prosecutor’s office against Supreme Electoral Tribunal: “This is a baseless attack”

In that regard, during an event at the Wilson Center, Arévalo promised to “investigate by the Organization of American States (OAS) in accordance with Article 20 of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.”

This article says “In the event of a change in the constitutional order of a Member State which seriously affects its democratic order, any Member State or the Secretary-General may request an immediate meeting of the Permanent Council. Making a joint assessment of the situation and adopting the decisions it deems appropriate.

This may interest you: The OAS is discussing possible reforms to its democratic charter

The Democratic Charter also ensures that “depending on the situation, the Permanent Council may order the necessary diplomatic efforts, including good offices, to normalize democratic institutions.”

The OAS already has a monitoring mission in Guatemala to support the transition process between the government of Alejandro Giammattei and the Arévalo government led by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

In a speech in Washington, Arévalo asserted that Consuelo Borras, the Attorney General of Guatemala, who is on the US State Department’s list of corrupt and anti-democratic actors, has taken illegal steps to try to suspend his political party and media.

This may interest you: The Guatemalan prosecutor’s office again raided the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

“Their agents raided the Election Tribunal offices for the second time, this time forcibly confiscating the tally of votes certified by the tribunal staff. Verbally and physically harassed. This is outrageous and unacceptable.Arevalo said.

While appearing before the Wilson Center, Arevalo also attacked the current Giamattei government. “The campaign of judicial harassment calls into question the commitment of incumbents to a smooth transition of power and seeks to cast doubt on whether elected legislators can exercise all their rights as a political party in Congress,” he said.

Arevalo indicted in Washington against the government of President Alejandro Giammatte (Reuters)

“We and the Guatemalan people in general do not believe that lawyers are acting on their own initiative. It is unfortunate that Guatemala does not have separation of powers. Although this has been a trend for more than a decade, it has worsened under the current administration. The Ministry of Public Works and the Department of Justice, which is responsible for criminal prosecution, and most of the current Congress, are under the President’s authority. “All the recent actions of the Public Ministry are based on shaky legal foundations or are completely unconstitutional,” Arevalo said.

Before a full house, Arévalo said in his speech that all of these actions seek to “derail or prevent” his planned inauguration as president in January. “This effort has continued since the election and has created an uncertain and tense political environment,” he said.

Later, in another part of the event, Arevalo was interviewed by Benjamin Gedon, director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Program, who asked if he believed he would be able to take up the position in January of next year.

“Oh, yes, of course. I have no doubt about that. It’s going to be a bumpy road. They’re not making it easy for us, but I believe the level of rejection in Guatemalan society at this point, these forces, the public ministry, is really, really important,” the president-elect said. replied.

News in development