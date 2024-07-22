July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Berkshire Offloads .48 Billion in Bank of America Shares By Investing.com

Berkshire Offloads $1.48 Billion in Bank of America Shares By Investing.com

Zera Pearson July 22, 2024 1 min read

In a recent move, Berkshire Hathaway reduced its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE: ) by selling about 33.9 million shares worth about $1.48 billion. The transactions took place over the course of this week, according to a regulatory filing.

After the series of sales, Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the financial firm now stands at about 999 million shares. The document does not disclose the specific reasons for the sales or the exact dates on which the transactions occurred.

The sale comes as Bank of America, like many other financial powerhouses, continues to navigate the economic landscape. Headquartered in New York City, Bank of America is among the top banking institutions in the United States and has been a key part of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway, led by famed investor Warren Buffett, is known for its diversified investments in various sectors, including finance, insurance, energy, and consumer goods. The group’s decision to sell a portion of its Bank of America shares represents a significant change in its investment strategy, although the company still owns a significant number of shares in the bank.

Reuters contributed to this article.

This article was translated with the help of artificial intelligence. For more information, please see our Terms of Use.

See also  Musk apologized for Tesla's "incorrectly low" compensation to its former employees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

How to Send Money from the US to Venezuela with Western Union
2 min read

How to Send Money from the US to Venezuela with Western Union

July 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are $20 Cheaper Than Amazon
2 min read

Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are $20 Cheaper Than Amazon

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
Banco Popular restores access to mobile application and web portal
2 min read

Banco Popular restores access to mobile application and web portal

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo
2 min read

Luis Zubeldia reacts to James Rodriguez’s departure from Sao Paulo

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
More than 40 families have just two weeks to move to Miami Beach or face worse
2 min read

More than 40 families have just two weeks to move to Miami Beach or face worse

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Berkshire Offloads $1.48 Billion in Bank of America Shares By Investing.com
1 min read

Berkshire Offloads $1.48 Billion in Bank of America Shares By Investing.com

July 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
The House of Famous Mexico 2024 LIVE: Paula Durante Becomes the 15th Member
2 min read

The House of Famous Mexico 2024 LIVE: Paula Durante Becomes the 15th Member

July 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon