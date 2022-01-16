Baja California: Tsunami warning issued in US

Following a tsunami alert issued in the United States by an underwater volcanic eruption on the island of Tonga, the Civil Defense State Coalition has ruled that there is no danger to the Baja California coast.

The eruption has been placed in alert locations far from its location, such as the beaches of New Zealand, California, the United States and Baja California.

“So far we have no warning or special tsunami alert from the National Warning Center off the coast of Baja California.

⁇ [Video] This is how a submarine volcano erupted on the island of Tonga.

The official said tsunami warnings were generally normal and fortunately there was no apparent danger as sea levels and waves showed natural behavior.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

⁇ Subscribe to our newsletter and get the most relevant tips in your email

The Tsunami Warning Service of the United States Office of the Maritime and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) today issued a tsunami alert for Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Civil defense within the organization rejects the notion that it has an impact on the organization.