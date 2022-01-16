2,500 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm

A winter storm has paralyzed the northeastern part of the United States 0:44

(CNN) – As of this Sunday, the airline has canceled 2,500 flights so far Strong winter storm Holiday weekends are set to hit the east coast with rain, snow and ice.

About 90% of flights departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, the hub of American Airlines, have been canceled, according to FlightAware, an airline surveillance site. After canceling 90 flights on Saturday, it canceled 1,100 Sunday flights in advance of its main and regional operations.

“This weekend’s winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operations, especially at Charlotte International Airport (CLT),” the American said in a statement.

The airline also offered travel advice that would allow customers affected by the weather to re-book flights for free.

Nearly 74 million people are on alert Winter weather Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The massive storm system is approaching the eastern United States from the Midwest and areas of Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas are expected to snow on Sunday. The governors of those states have declared a state of emergency.

“This will be the biggest problem we’ve going to face in the next 48 hours: ice, a lot,” CNN meteorologist Allison Cinsor said Saturday morning.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 17, is a federal holiday, with many schools and offices closed.

The situation of other airlines

American is not the only airline to cancel flights. As of 4:30 a.m. (Miami time) on Saturday, Southwest had canceled 164 flights, or 4% of its operations according to Flyover, while Delta Air Lines canceled 153 flights or 7% of its operations.

Other airports in the Southeast also face significant cancellations Sunday, with Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina canceling half or 74 flights that day. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport canceled 19% or 155 of its flights on Sunday.

As the storm moved south, it saw more than 400 cancellations and 2,000 delays across the United States on Saturday.

There have been some Pathetic weeks Must be an airline passenger. More than 20,000 flights have been canceled in the United States during the busy holiday season due to the winter weather and the rise caused by the Omigron variant. As travel has increased, so have the layoffs of airlines with fewer employees than ever before.

