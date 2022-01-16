January 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

2,500 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm

2,500 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm

Winston Hale January 16, 2022 2 min read
A winter storm has paralyzed the northeastern part of the United States 0:44

(CNN) – As of this Sunday, the airline has canceled 2,500 flights so far Strong winter storm Holiday weekends are set to hit the east coast with rain, snow and ice.

About 90% of flights departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, the hub of American Airlines, have been canceled, according to FlightAware, an airline surveillance site. After canceling 90 flights on Saturday, it canceled 1,100 Sunday flights in advance of its main and regional operations.

“This weekend’s winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operations, especially at Charlotte International Airport (CLT),” the American said in a statement.

The airline also offered travel advice that would allow customers affected by the weather to re-book flights for free.

Nearly 74 million people are on alert Winter weather Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The massive storm system is approaching the eastern United States from the Midwest and areas of Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas are expected to snow on Sunday. The governors of those states have declared a state of emergency.

“This will be the biggest problem we’ve going to face in the next 48 hours: ice, a lot,” CNN meteorologist Allison Cinsor said Saturday morning.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 17, is a federal holiday, with many schools and offices closed.

A guide to preparing your home for winter storms 2:17

The situation of other airlines

American is not the only airline to cancel flights. As of 4:30 a.m. (Miami time) on Saturday, Southwest had canceled 164 flights, or 4% of its operations according to Flyover, while Delta Air Lines canceled 153 flights or 7% of its operations.

See also  FBI launches corruption allegations in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Other airports in the Southeast also face significant cancellations Sunday, with Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina canceling half or 74 flights that day. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport canceled 19% or 155 of its flights on Sunday.

As the storm moved south, it saw more than 400 cancellations and 2,000 delays across the United States on Saturday.

There have been some Pathetic weeks Must be an airline passenger. More than 20,000 flights have been canceled in the United States during the busy holiday season due to the winter weather and the rise caused by the Omigron variant. As travel has increased, so have the layoffs of airlines with fewer employees than ever before.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Hannah Gard, Alanne Orjoux and Chris Isidore contributed to the report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Baja California: Tsunami warning issued in US

January 16, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Judge orders FARC to pay $ 36 million to son of Ingrid Bettencourt

January 15, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Large winter storms could hit eastern America

January 15, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

PRM takes the oath of office to the leaders of Consuelo and the PRD

January 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

2,500 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm

January 16, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Christian de la Fuente has started recording a new movie in the United States

January 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Dean of the College of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Southern California

January 16, 2022 Zera Pearson