Bad Bunny appears on the historic cover of Vogue Italia

Bad Bunny, who recently concluded his “Most Wanted Tour” in Puerto Rico, made history once again when he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Italia.

The Puerto Rican surprised Internet users by appearing in prestigious fashion media with an extreme look, with “yellow” hair. The publication was accompanied by a photo shoot, in which the “Batecano” singer wore ostentatious designs from houses such as Louis Vuitton, Egon Lab, Tom Ford, Gucci, Balenciaga, Valentino, Givenchy and Loewe, which were photographed by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti.

The star also agreed to an interview where he shared details about his routine, the success of his recent concert tour, which grossed more than $200 million from the approximately 700,000 tickets he sold in 46 shows held across 30 stages, and how he stays active while working on his upcoming projects.

Bad Bunny: “It feels good…to be home again.”

“It’s practically impossible to stop. I’m thinking about music, even when I’m sleeping. While working on a project, I’m always thinking about the next one. I like to make what I thought of come true,” said Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the first name of the urban exponent.

Likewise, Vegabajeño reviewed how he managed to achieve success in his music career, his consistency in work, as well as the conversations his looks have sparked over the years.

Bad Bunny by Rafael Pavarotti, Vogue Italia, July 2024. pic.twitter.com/vseXgQbcds – CoutureIsBeyond June 20, 2024

“Where I grew up, if you’re a kid, you feel like there’s not a lot of options. Mahones, a t-shirt and that’s it. And as I gained the fame and the means, I said to myself, ‘I want to do what I want. Do I want to wear this?’ said one of the ambassadors for the recent Met Gala, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” as he praised the “naturalness” behind the clothes.

Additionally, Vegabajeño spoke about his spiritual experience in the midst of stardom. On the other hand, he also shared with the magazine that he has currently created around 60 “playlists” containing everything from reggaeton to groups like Motley Crue and Queen, as well as exponents like Bobby Valentine, Chet Baker, and Britney Spears. .