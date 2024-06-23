Attorney’s office insists the United States is the only victim in Manuel Rocha’s espionage case

The US Attorney’s Office He pointed out that only America was affected in the case Espionage for Cuba For more than forty years Victor Manuel RochaHe pleaded guilty in a Miami court last April and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors believe no one else is a victim Document The filing was made this week and it seeks to clarify the claims Cuban exiles Those who ask back, assuming that it is the work of yin Rocha Spy They harmed them.

According to prosecutors, Rocha, 73, pleaded guilty to “acting as one. Unregistered foreign agent for Cuba“National security secrets should not be sent to that island.

“None of the punishable offenses includes the unlawful transmission of information about a particular individual to a foreign government, and the recipient of the information uses it to cause quantifiable physical or pecuniary harm to the individual.” EFE accessible document.

Prosecutors add that Rocha Cooperates with US authorities Furthermore, none of the victims presented evidence that they were harmed by his actions.

Rocha, a US ambassador and senior official in several Latin American countries, pleaded guilty last April to “acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government (Cuba)”. .”

Two months earlier, in February, Ofelia Acevedo, the widow of the late Cuban opposition leader Osvaldo Paya, sued Rocha in a Miami court, calling his spying for the Cuban regime “one of the deepest infiltrations of the government.” “By a foreign agent of the United States.