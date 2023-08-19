“Attorney says in March a fire broke out at the Vidal Plast company in San Cristobal and the owners took no action” | daily menu

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that investigations are progressing with the National Police to determine the cause of the explosion that occurred in San Cristobal, which has so far left 29 dead and more than 59 injured.

Fadulia Rosa Rubio, the Prosecutor of San Cristobal, explained that Prosecutors are following appropriate protocols in the investigations surrounding the explosion at the Vidal Plast facilityregistered as a factory dedicated to “recycling, buying and selling plastics in general”.

“We all know that since last Monday, San Cristobal and the entire country have prioritized the care of the victims and the recovery of the bodies of the victims, but at the same time the Public Prosecution Service is doing its job to carry out an investigation that establishes the appropriate responsibilities in this unfortunate tragedy.”

He declared that the Public Prosecution Office had evidence that undermined it Criminal responsibility for those responsible for their actionsIt caused dozens of deaths and millions of losses.

The accusing party has evidence that last March, in the company where the fire occurred, a fire was registered as a result of contact between the two parties. Sparks and chemicals and those responsible for Vidal Plast did not take any action“Despite its knowledge of the great risks of its operations,” the Public Prosecution said in a press statement.