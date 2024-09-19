Attention users and drivers! The blue check is coming to Uber

There was a time when the blue check was only for platforms. Like TwitterBut that’s no longer the case. In an apparent attempt to stop fraud targeting its drivers, Uber Announced new passenger verification mechanisms which are currently optional.

Tuesday, Uber I posted a blog Explain your verification efforts. “We are committed to building a platform built on trust between riders and drivers,” the company said. “To support that, we are rolling out new rider screening procedures designed to make everyone feel safer.” Uber drivers They were the target of fraud.Although it is unclear how widespread this problem is.

Safety mechanism for drivers

According to Uber, riders will now be verified through its systems, which will compare information already uploaded by the rider (such as names and phone numbers) with third-party databases to verify that they are who they say they are. If, for some reason, it can’t be verified this way, Uber Users will be allowed to upload a government-issued ID and a selfie, which will then be analyzed. The ID and selfie will be verified by a “trusted third party.” None of this information will be shared with drivers, according to Uber. Instead, the driver will only see whether the rider has been verified.

How does Uber plan to protect the new data it requests? The website’s FAQ simply states: “All personal data is protected when stored and transmitted, including through the use of strong encryption.” That sounds good, but it’s not very reassuring given that Uber has suffered greatly. Cyber ​​attacks at least three timesand some of its subsidiaries as well. witnessed security violations.

how’s it going?

Again, not everyone will have to upload a photo or ID to be verified, but for those who do, Uber They plan to keep your information for a while. In fact, your ID photo will remain in their systems for a full year, and the profile picture you provided will be kept for three years. Why would a company need to keep a KGB-like file of you around for so long after you’ve already been “verified”? Unknown. We’ve reached out to Uber for clarification and will update this post if there’s a response.

Uber also made it clear that it may share your personal information with authorities if requested by the police. “In accordance with our law enforcement guidelines, Uber will disclose account information to U.S. authorities when requested to do so,” Uber said. Legal Proceedings Under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) and other legal authorities, or in an emergency, as described in our guidelines.

Again, this is all optional, but you can imagine a scenario where you are left without a flight if you are not verified. The safest thing for most people is to submit to their demands. UberThis kind of surveillance is pretty much the norm today, though it’s interesting to imagine what cab riders in the 1990s would have thought if Yellow Cab had one day asked them to hand over a government ID, a photo, their phone number, their banking information and the geo-tagged routes of all their trips if they wanted to ride.

