At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in a shooting in Alabama

(CNN) – At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

The incident took place in Five Points South just after 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and “unresponsive,” said Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Other gunshot victims were identified in the area, and other victims arrived at local hospitals, Fitzgerald said.

A fourth victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Fitzgerald said.

“We’ve had dozens of shooting victims from this area,” Fitzgerald said. “I am told that at least four of the gunshot victims are life-threatening, while others have various injuries.”

Law enforcement believes multiple shooters fired multiple shots at a group of people, and no suspects have been arrested in the case, Fitzgerald said.

According to Fitzgerald, several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are assisting in the investigation.

